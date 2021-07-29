The Ministry of Health announces that it has authorized the import of the constituents necessary for the manufacture of 3 batches of Sputnik V type vaccines. These batches would themselves conform to the specifications of the Russian producer, thus qualifying the Lebanese company Erwan to be suitable.

In addition, a meeting was again held between the Ministry of Health and Bank of Lebanon in the presence of representatives of the Union of Drug Importers concerning the dispute concerning the costing of improtations.

According to the ministry, $ 87,985,303 worth of medical goods were imported. For the Banque du Liban, it will be a question of releasing the necessary lines of credit and for the ministry to follow the path of drugs and supplies and their disbursement on the market as well as to identify drugs still lacking on the local market.

