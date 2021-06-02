The Ministry of Health announced that it had taken the decision to close the Chaheen hospital located in Tripoli in northern Lebanon following a report by the Central Inspection Committee of the Ministry of Public Health.

Following a financial audit, he found that the establishment was billing the public health ministry for false medical acts. Laboratory analyzes and radios were thus falsified.

On the basis of the preliminary results of the investigation, the Lebanese authorities therefore decided to freeze the authorizations to open the establishment as well as the authorizations to practice the doctors concerned and indicated that a judicial investigation was underway.

