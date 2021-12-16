The national news agency indicates that 2 people suspected of being involved in the robbery of the branch of Bank Byblos in Zalka were killed by jumping from the 5th floor of a building located in the southern suburbs of Beirut while a Lebanese army operation aimed to apprehend them. A third suspect was arrested in the operation.

The Lebanese army also seized, during a certain quantity of cocaine, weapons and ammunition as well as material used during the attempted theft.

As a reminder, the suspects are suspected of having also injured an employee during their attempted bracaque of the branch of Bank Byblos.