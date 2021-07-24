More than 4,200 liters of gasoline and fuel oil were seized by the internal security forces, indicates a statement from the institution. These fuels were stored in 20 liter and 9 liter cans waiting to be resold on the black market in stations and shops, in a dangerous manner.

The goods were handed over and the persons involved brought before the competent judicial authorities.

As a reminder, last month, the Interior Ministry issued a decree banning the illegal storage of gasoline and fuel oil due to the danger this poses to people residing nearby. Already in the past, explosions have even taken place in Beirut even as a result of this dangerous practice, while fuel shortages have been chronic for several months now.

In question, the inability of the Banque du Liban to pay on time the sums necessary for the unloading of the tankers yet present off the coast, for lack of available monetary reserves and this despite the latest rise of 30% in prices. last month.

