The director general of general security, General Abbas Ibrahim has indicated that he could appear “like any citizen” before Judge Tarek Bitar, if he obtains permission from his superiors.

We are all under the law and the judicial system, but there is a law that determines the relationship between the judge and the witness or the defendant.

This information comes as General Tony Saliba, who heads state security, has indicated that his institution has fulfilled its duty after giving the alert on the presence of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate upon being informed.

He thus emphasizes having already appeared 3 times before Judge Tarek Bitar, in charge of the investigation, the latter having been convinced by his explanations, he emphasizes before addressing the families of the victims, inviting them to demand the justice and truth in this case.