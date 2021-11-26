With the decisions of the court of cassation rejecting all the complaints lodged by the former ministers against the state, the investigating judge in charge of the Beirut port explosion file Tarek Bitar could soon announce the resumption of his investigation, thus nullifying the efforts of the president of the chamber Nabih Berri who seeks to remove it.

As a reminder, the court ruled unanimously to reject the request of the former ministers who considered that the judge in charge of the investigation had violated the Lebanese constitution.

The judge should thus resume the current procedure once officially informed. He should set up a committee in charge of studying the photos of the scene of the explosion provided by Russia or even call the former ministers to testify before him, which they refuse.

As a reminder, Nabih Berri had reached an agreement on Independence Day, November 22, to allow the resumption of meetings of the Council of Ministers against the fact of obtaining the constitution of a parliamentary majority in order to defer the investigation of the port of Beirut before the high court of justice in charge of judging the former and current presidents, prime ministers and ministers to the chagrin of the families of the victims who believe that it is a question of burying the case in which are involved several of his relatives including former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works minister Ghazi Zoaiter indicted for criminal negligence and intentional homicide.

Indeed, the decision of the court of cassation indicates that the judge did not commit any serious fault against the former defendants and even condemned the former ministers to pay fines for prejudice against the state, which induces a return to square one for the president of the chamber, the compromise presented by him becoming de facto null and void just like the resumption of the meetings of the council of ministers except new rebound.

In addition, the political parties suffered another defeat by the acceptance of the appeal presented against the deputy prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Khoury, by the families of the victims of the port of Beirut, against a background of legitimate suspicion against him. He is indeed considered to be close to certain politicians.