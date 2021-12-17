The fuel price schedule was once again revised upwards this Friday, October 17. This increase affects more particularly the price of the fuel oil container and the domestic gas cylinder, which respectively increased by 18,700 LL to settle at 357,600 LL and by 18,600 LL to settle at 312,100 LL.

This increase also affects gasoline with the SP 95 which will now cost 323,200 LL per 20 liter container (+4,400 LL) and the SP 98 which will cost 334,400 LL (+4600 LL).

This new increase was induced by the deterioration of the Lebanese pound against the dollar on the black market, 10% to 15% of the sums needed for the purchase of fuels by importers to be purchased there.