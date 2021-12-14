Public debt continues to grow at the official exchange rate of 1507 LL / USD and is heading towards 100 billion dollars.

According to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Finance, the public debt is now estimated at 98.73 billion dollars at the end of August, an increase of 4.7% over one year and 3.3% compared to the start of the year.

The public debt could reach 42.55 billion dollars at the exchange rate of 19,000 LL / USD, the average exchange rate in August.

The public debt in Lebanese pounds reached 61 billion dollars at the official rate, up 2.48% from the start of the year. As for the external public debt, it reached 37.7 billion dollars, up 7% since August 2020.

The Banque du Liban would hold 38% of public debt, private banks 15.2% and local financial institutions 8.5%.

Foreign investors would hold 36.2% and foreign institutions and governments 2.1% of public debt.

As a reminder, Lebanon announced a state of default on March 7, 2020.