From a media source, it is indicated that the Saudi leaders would have informed the French President, Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Riyadh, to expect actions and not only words to normalize relations with the country of the cedars.

Thus, for the time being, the paralysis of the Mikati III government due to the legal crisis could delay the adoption of these measures deemed necessary. This would include taking measures to control the Lebanese borders in order to fight against drug trafficking to the Gulf states or to put pressure on Hezbollah as part of the investigation into the explosion of the port. of Beirut and in which 2 relatives of the president of the chamber Nabih Berri, an ally of the Shiite movement, would be involved.

In Saudi Arabia, we had a frank and useful discussion with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on our political priorities: security and stability in the region with particular attention to Lebanon. We called on the Lebanese Prime Minister and together made commitments: to work together, support reforms, and allow the country to emerge from the crisis and preserve its sovereignty. My visit was also an opportunity to discuss all our economic and cultural cooperation to support the country in its transformation. Emmanuel Macron at the end of his visit to the Gulf

At the same time, the French ambassador stationed in Lebanon visited the head of state, General Michel Aoun, to inform him of the results of Emmanuel Macron’s tour. She indicates that this visit is a first step and that Saudi Arabia and the other states are also ready to compromise with the land of cedars. However, Lebanon must also work and prove its credibility through the reforms deemed necessary by the international community.

Also, France would demand, like the international community, the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections next year in accordance with the electoral calendar.