Several dozen people including 20 members of the Internal Security Forces and an unknown number of civilians were injured in clashes that took place this Tuesday evening, July 13 at the home of outgoing Minister of the Interior Mohammed Fahmi.

Since yesterday’s incidents, Mohammed Fahmi has therefore left his home in Koreytem, in the direction of Yarzeh.

The demonstrators intended to protest against the refusal of the Minister of the Interior to allow the investigative judge Tarek Bitar to question the director general of General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim as part of the investigation into the explosion of the Port of Beirut, more than 11 months after this tragedy which left more than 200 dead and 6,000 people injured.

Coming with the portraits of their deceased relatives and symbolic coffins, they accuse the Lebanese authorities of wanting to bury this case in which many political figures are allegedly involved. In addition to the director of general security, the judge also intends to question 4 former ministers including 3 current deputies: the former Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil and the former Minister of Public Works Ghazi Zoaiter, both close to the President of the Chamber of deputies Nabih Berri, but also the former Minister of the Interior Nouhad Machnouk, member of the current of the future of the Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri. Also, the outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the former Minister of Transport Youssef Fenianos, the former commander of the Lebanese army Jean Kahwaji are requested before the magistrate in charge of investigating the case.

This Friday, the refusal of the Minister of the Interior to allow the questioning of General Abbas Ibrahim led to an appeal before the Court of Cassation at the request of Judge Tarek Bitar. In addition, a standoff between the magistrate and the parliament is underway, after the office of the parliament and the parliamentary committee on administration and justice requested additional information on the alleged facts. to current parliamentarians. Tarek Bitar refused to give this information, believing that it could be used by them to the detriment of the investigation.

The news comes as the predecessor of Judge Tarek Bitar, Judge Fadi Sawwan, has reportedly been the subject of certain threats, some rumors indicate as he tried to question former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, Ghazi Zoaiter and Youssef Fenianos. He was subsequently withdrawn from the file on the grounds of

Tear gas used against protesters

Internal security forces used tear gas after protesters tried to enter the building where the minister’s home is located. The demonstrators were also beaten with batons.

Significant damage was observed on the spot in the entrance to the building while The Red Cross said it had mobilized 4 ambulances yesterday.

