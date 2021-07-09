The Deir el Ammar and Zahrani electricity production plants are in technical shutdown for lack of fuel. Electricité du Liban indicates that it has exhausted its last reserves while the Banque du Liban has still not released the lines of credit necessary for the unloading of the tankers still present off these facilities.

This information comes at a time when the Banque du Liban had nevertheless undertaken to pay as soon as possible the sums necessary for the operation of the power stations at the rate of 3,900 LL / USD replacing the official rate of 1,500 LL / USD.

