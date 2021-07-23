Good news of the day, the Lebanese delegation marched on the occasion of the opening of the 2020 Olympic Games – delayed by one year due to the pandemic – from Tokyo.

Co-bearers of the Lebanese flag, the shooter Ray Bassil and Elias Nassif led the Lebanese delegation, a bruised country. They also carry with them the hope of a whole population confronted with important daily difficulties and in particular the important power cuts which could prevent many of them from seeing these Olympic Games.

The Lebanese delegation was among the last to enter the inaugural stadium of these games, which will be held from Friday July 23, 2021 to Sunday August 8, 2021.

6 athletes will take part in these games including Ray Bassil for rifle shooting, Marie Khoury and Munzer Kabbara in swimming, Elias Nassif for judo, Nour Hadid in athletics and Mahassen Fattouh for dumbbells will therefore soon be flying to the Japanese capital. and will try, despite the current circumstances induced by the coronavirus, to make us dream and thus escape the daily turpitudes.

