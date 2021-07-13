The President of the Republic reiterated his support so that the legislative elections can be held according to the calendar, that is to say in 2022. He spoke to Elena Valenciano, who headed the European Union delegation which had already monitored the Lebanese legislative elections in 2018, in the presence of the EU representative in Lebanon Ralph Tarraf.

Legislative elections will take place on time, in spring 2022, and Lebanon welcomes the presence of European observers to monitor them, as happened in 2018 Michel Aoun, July 13, 2021. Tweet

According to the head of state, this election will be marked by efforts to allow voters to express themselves freely concerning the deterioration of the economic and social situation without external interference.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն