The President of the Republic reiterated his support so that the legislative elections can be held according to the calendar, that is to say in 2022. He spoke to Elena Valenciano, who headed the European Union delegation which had already monitored the Lebanese legislative elections in 2018, in the presence of the EU representative in Lebanon Ralph Tarraf.
According to the head of state, this election will be marked by efforts to allow voters to express themselves freely concerning the deterioration of the economic and social situation without external interference.
