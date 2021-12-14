The President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, considered it necessary to support a call to reunite the Mikati III government even if it will be boycotted by the ministers of the Amal movement and Hezbollah.

“Some cases must be resolved,” said the head of state, who indicated that he agreed with his prime minister Najib Mikati in front of a delegation of journalists. This would include approving the 2022 budget or addressing the issue of public electricity production.

“There are things that must be said among friends, and we advocate what the constitution says, because not respecting it means that chaos will prevail,” notes the head of state in relation to his relationship with Hezbollah.

As a reminder, the Mikati III government has not met since the beginning of November 2021, following the decision of Judge Tarek Bitar in charge of the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut, to issue an arrest warrant to the against the former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, a close friend of the president of the chamber Nabih Berri. The ministers of the Amal movement and Hezbollah thus demand the relinquishment of the magistrate otherwise they could resign.

Regarding public funds, the President of the Republic stresses that he has asked for a year and a half, the establishment of a criminal audit highlighting the lack of support from part of the population. “He (the people) calls for reform, but I hear people attacking me and accusing me of restoring the presidential system,” laments General Aoun.

Finally concerning the file of the legislative elections, President Aoun recalls that the end of an era which has brought us to the current situation.