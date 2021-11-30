Citing security sources, the daily Al Akhbar indicates that the Directorate of Intelligence of the army has received information about the disappearance of 35 young people aged 16 to 20 from northern Lebanon and in particular from Tripoli, some of whom were said to have been reported by their families. They would have been recruited by the terrorist organization of Daesh via an imam of a mosque and would have gone to Syria or Iraq to follow “specialized courses in military or security activities”. Some would send money to their families.

This information would confirm the fears of Western countries to see Saudi Arabia resorting to these young people to carry out terrorist operations in Lebanon itself to increase internal tensions and multiply incidents with Hezbollah. The terrorist organization would thus try to take advantage of the current economic and political crisis to try to destabilize the land of the cedars.

Security authorities such as the Lebanese Army or the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces are said to be preparing to deal with this type of incident.