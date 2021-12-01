Conflicting information regarding the possible evocation or not of the Lebanon-Saudi crisis during the tour of French President Emmanuel Macron has emerged in the past 24 hours, while a new meeting aimed at convincing the Minister of Information Georges Cordahi to resign would be on the agenda.

Speaking on the France24 channel, the latter once again considered that his refusal alone to resign does not constitute a reason for the current paralysis of the government while Prime Minister Najib Mikati continues his contacts in order to allow the holding of a restricted session of the government, with the presence of some Shiite ministers and the absence of other ministers.

If by December 4, Georges Cordahi has not resigned, the French president could not even mention the Lebanese file, judge certain Parisian sources who note that Emmanuel Macron also faces the Saudi stubbornness on this subject. Riyadh is also said to accuse France of having his country accused of kidnapping former Prime Minister Saad Hariri in 2017. Since the situation between Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman would also be strained by the refusal of France to recognize the authenticity of Salvator Mundi, attributed to Leonord de Vinci and that the latter has acquired.