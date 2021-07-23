The former Minister of the Interior Nouhad Machnouk who is the subject of a request for the lifting of his parliamentary immunity by the investigating judge in charge of the file of the explosion of the Port of Beirut, defended himself today. hui, indicating that he did not know what ammonium nitrate was.

As a reminder, the explosion of this substance would be the cause of the death of more than 200 people and 6,000 injured people on August 4, 2020.

He thus appealed to public opinion, “because investigators appeal to public opinion,” indicating that he had received only one document concerning the Rhosus, a garbage ship in 2014 and about its cargo. He noted that he left his ministry unaware of what ammonium nitrate was.

Still according to him, this document mentioned several tons of ammonium nitrate originating in Georgia and bound for Mozambique and the conditions at the time of accommodation of the Ukraine-Russia crew. According to him, no mention concerning the unloading of this vessel would appear there.

Nouhad Machnouk also returns the responsibility to the judicial system, questioning the attitude of the judges who refused that the local authorities get rid of the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate.

He indicates that he has repeatedly asked those responsible for the investigation to hear his testimony, noting that he is the only one who has not yet testified before Judge Tarek Bitar. He also underlines that the Ministers of Defense and Justice at the time of the facts were not worried.

He also believes that he would like his immunity to be lifted, but that this decision must be ratified by parliament by a two-thirds majority. Nouhad Machnouk also underlines that an amendment of the constitution would be necessary to avoid the former ministers to be brought before the high court of justice and not the ordinary justice.

The explosion of the port of Beirut

As a reminder, more than 200 people are reported to have died and more than 6,500 people were injured in the explosion that devastated the port of Beirut and much of the Lebanese capital on 4 August. 300,000 people are also reported to be homeless as a result of the explosion.



The trail of an accidental explosion on 4 August 2020 of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate inside a warehouse in beirut harbour, seized in 2014 on a garbage ship, the Moldovan-flagged Rhosus, is currently favoured by the Lebanese authorities. This explosion would be equivalent to that of 600 tons of TNT or an earthquake of 3.3 on the Richter scale.

It is said to have caused a crater 110 metres long and 43 metres deep, a security source said on Sunday (August 9th), citing comments by French experts at the scene.

Speaking in the Columns of the Washington Post on 7 September, the Prosecutor of the Republic, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, revealed that in addition to the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, kerosene, gazoil, 25 tons of fireworks and detonators for use for mines were also present in the same warehouse.

The presence of these products could have maintained the fire and allowed it to reach the temperatures allowing the explosion of ammonium nitrate, some experts point out.

The damage is estimated to be between $10 billion and $15 billion.

The port of Beirut, an area where corruption was widespread

The Lebanese authorities’ refusal to set up an international investigation is linked to the fear that the scale of corruption at Lebanon’s main gate would be involved in almost all Lebanese political parties, including some who are now calling for the investigation, some media sources note, under the guise of a temporary authority to manage the port of Beirut whose appointments were made on official sectarian lines.

Saad Hariri, who has been in question almost because of his closeness to the former director of the port of Beirut Hassan Koraytem for more than 20 years, now denies any direct link with him.

On the spot, operators note that the transit of goods often gives rise to a racketeering. Thus, in order to be able to get goods out of the port of Beirut, important undersides must be frequently paid.

Others note that some shipments are not checked. Goods are also under-billed so as not to pay taxes due to a state in financial crisis.

The investigation into those responsible for the explosion

At present, 33 people are currently under investigation. Of these, 25 people are currently being held as part of the investigation into the explosion. Among them, the director of the port of Beirut, Hassan Koraytem, as well as the director of the Lebanese customs services Badri Daher, both indicted by the investigating judge Fadi Sawwan, in charge of the investigation.

In total, several security officials and the port of Beirut were arrested.

Some sources point out that the various Lebanese political parties had shared the revenues of the port of Beirut , making it difficult at present to know the responsibilities of each in this explosion.

Several political parties, both majority and opposition, would also like to conclude the investigation quickly, having been involved in various traffickings that take place to or from the port of Beirut. They would like to avoid the degree of involvement of each individual and the security violations necessary to continue their trafficking.

Also, security officials had warned the political authorities several times in recent years, the judicial authorities have not decided on the implementation of the necessary measures of transfer of the cargo.

Sources close to the case also point to the responsibility of several administrations in the port of Beirut, especially since senior officials were aware of the danger posed by the improper storage of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate since 2014.

Although the FBI report could not conclude on the origin of the explosion and suggests an apparently accidental lead based on information provided by the Lebanese authorities, Lebanon remains awaiting the results of parallel investigations conducted by France and Great Britain.

On 10 December, Judge Fadi Sawwan indicted outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab, former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former transport ministers Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Finianos.

The two former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zoeitar, also close to the president of the chamber Nabih Berri, then refused to go to the judge, believing they enjoy parliamentary immunity. However, this immunity has been the subject of controversy, with the Beirut Bar ruling that it cannot be applied in the context of this case.

The latter then obtain the judge’s dismissal in February 2021, the court of cassation, seized by 2 former ministers, the former minister of finance Ali Hassan Khalil and the former minister of transport Ghazi Zoaiter, having decided that the magistrate had motivated his decision whereas his residence is located in the district of ‘Ashrafieh also damaged by the explosion. He was therefore a stakeholder in this case.

Judge Tarek Bitar was then appointed on February 19 . Its name having already been proposed last August as part of the same procedure. At the time, however, he refused to become the investigative judge in the case of the tragedy of August 4, on the pretext of a heavy workload.

Undetermined quantities removed before explosion, says Badri Daher

According to customs director Badri Daher, quoted by sources close to the investigation, an undetermined amount of ammonium nitrate was removed before the explosion. However, no information is currently available regarding the identity or parties responsible for these levies.

Security official who warned of dangerous cargo initially murdered

In addition, the family of a Lebanese customs official accuse some stakeholders of being involved in his murder. Colonel Joseph Skaff, in charge of the fight against drug trafficking and money laundering, had informed the Lebanese authorities as early as 2014 of the dangerousness of the cargo of ammonium nitrate and refused to unload it in a letter sent to several local officials on 21 February 2014

Transferred from his post a few months later, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate will be discharged from the Rhosus and stored until the explosion occurs.

As a candidate in the parliamentary elections, Joseph Skaff’s body was found with his skull smashed near his home. The official forensic report that concluded an accidental death is questioned by a counter-expertise evoking a sudden act of aggressiveness that led to his fall and thus evokes the trail of an assassination.

