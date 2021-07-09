The outgoing interior minister, Mohammed Fahmi, reportedly rejected investigative judge Tarek Bitar’s request to question General Security Director General Abbas Ibrahim in the. part of the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut, indicates the Reuter news agency.

This information comes after the latter had nevertheless indicated that he was ready to appear before Judge Tarek Bitar as part of the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut in accordance with “administrative and legal frameworks”.

He would have made these remarks in front of the administrative and judicial cell in charge of the follow-up of the file, constituted by Wissam Muhammad al-Mathbouh, Ahmad al-Mustrah and Basil Abbas. The latter considered that the leaks concerning Judge Tarek Bitar’s request constitute a violation of judicial rules. It would be a question of exerting pressure in order to stir up hatred, they believe, by arbitrary accusations with public objectives and aimed at removing men “capable of carrying out the State from its ashes.

