The embassies of the United States and France have announced the joint visit of ambassadors Dorothy Shea and Anne Grillo to Saudi Arabia on July 8.

According to the press release

“This visit follows US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s Trilateral Meeting on Lebanon with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on June 29 in Matera, in Italy, on the sidelines of the G-20 conference, “said the US Embassy in a press release.

According to Dorothy Shea, it will be a question of discussing the Lebanese situation and the importance of granting humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people, the Lebanese army and the internal security forces in the face of the economic crisis and of developing a ” trilateral diplomatic strategy focused on government formation and the imperative to undertake urgent and essential reforms that Lebanon desperately needs

