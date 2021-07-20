Two rockets would have targeted from southern Lebanon, northern Israel during the night, we learn only at the beginning of the morning.

The Israeli Army indicates, through the intermediary of the Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, that it would have replied to this shooting which could be related to the deterioration of the security conditions, itself induced by the collapse of the Lebanese state. The Israeli authorities also accuse the Lebanese state of allowing terrorist activities to be carried out from its territory.

One of the rockets was reportedly intercepted by an anti-aircraft system and the second landed in an uninhabited area. No damage was found near the Hebrew state.

On the Lebanese army side, it is reported that Israeli bombardments targeted the area of Wadi Hamoul, without causing damage. On site 3 Grad type launchers were found, one of which was still armed. He was disarmed by engineer units.

Some security sources believe that this shooting could have been carried out by a small Palestinian group, as was the case previously. They would thus try to draw the region into a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

