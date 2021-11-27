The President of the Supreme Judicial Council Souheil Abboud rejected the resignation of judges Jeanette Hanna, Carla Kassis and Rola al-Husseini who thus intended to protest against political interference within the Lebanese judicial system.

As a reminder, the 3 magistrates announced their respective resignations on November 25. These come as the investigation into the explosion of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate in a case involving several former politicians, former prime ministers, ministers and deputies – indicted for intentional homicide and criminal negligence – and including direct relatives of Nabih Berri, Saad Hariri and Sleiman Franjieh, are trying to bury the case to the chagrin of the will of the families of the victims.

Several other cases are marked today by political interference, in particular against the background of an accusation of embezzlement intended for the purchase of real estate for vulnerable people with regard to Prime Minister Najib Mikati himself, or even concerning them concerning the Governor of the Banque du Liban, an immunity having been offered by the judicial system following a procedure opened against him by Judge Jean Tannous despite the ongoing investigations launched in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

As a reminder, former interior minister Mohammed Fahmi estimated that 95% of judges were corrupt in Lebanon, causing a crisis with the judiciary at the time. However, the latter are often appointed in favor of compromises with local political parties.