The secretary general of Hezbollah spoke on Friday evening to strongly attack selectivity and politicization in the investigation into the Beirut port explosions as well as in the response of the judicial system to the legal requests filed by the former accused deputy and former ministers.

He had previously congratulated the Lebanese on the 78th anniversary of the accession to independence of the Land of the Cedars, believing that Lebanon has today entered a phase of recovery of its independence, its sovereignty and its freedom reaffirming the Hezbollah’s commitment to Israel and recalling that the Hebrew state had gone so far as to occupy the Lebanese capital until 2000.

The occupation of parts of Lebanon means its sovereignty is deficient, as does the failure to exploit its wealth, and in daily American interference, including the upcoming legislative elections. Hassan Nasrallah, November 26, 2021

In this regard, Hassan Nasrallah expressed concern about the normalization undertaken by certain Arab countries with Israel. However, “nothing will undermine the determination of resistance”

Judge Tarek Bitar and the justice system in the crosshairs of Hassan Nasrallah’s speech

The secretary general of Hezbollah therefore accused the judicial system of selectivity and of being politicized in the context of the investigation into the explosion of the Port of Beirut.

He thus referred to the appeals presented by the former ministers of finance Ali Hassan Khalil, of public works Ghazi Zoaiter, of the interior Nouhad Machnouk and of transport Youssef Fenianos as well as by the former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, all accused of homicide. voluntary and criminal negligence and refused by the court of cassation.

Thus, Hassan Nasrallah believes that no judge, apart from Judge Habib Mezher whom he considers to have been threatened and “fought” has attempted to dismiss Judge Tarek Bitar, who is currently investigating the case of the explosion of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate on August 4, 2020.

The secretary general of Hezbollah thus believes that the Lebanese justice protects the judges who had authorized the unloading of this nitrate or even refused its departure.

Hassan Nasrallah also addressed the case of the Tayyouneh incidents, believing that the military tribunal was also under pressure from political parties, alluding to the leader of the Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea.

As a reminder, the Shiite leader accuses the head of the Lebanese forces of being involved in the shooting of Tayyouneh, which denies the latter who refused to respond to the summons of the military prosecutor and some relatives such as the head of security for Maarab were charged.

“Even those who give lectures to us to use the judicial system have refused to go to justice and some of the fugitives are present in Maarab and are protected there so that they will not be arrested.”

He thus felt that the pressures on the legal system must stop and let the court of justice go normally.

“Those who participated in the murders must be brought to justice and continuing with the current course is dangerous,” the Hezbollah secretary general concluded on this point.

Hezbollah could re-mobilize in the face of the coronavirus epidemic

Hezbollah will be able to re-mobilize in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, announces Hassan Nasrallah, who calls on “the state, the people and the residents of Lebanon to take this problem seriously”.

Speaking directly to the Minister of Health, he indicated that the Shiite movement could put its means at its disposal. “The problem is not whether a minister succeeds or fails, and we must all cooperate regardless of political differences,” said Hassan Nasrallah.

Budget cuts instead of the lifting of subsidies and a call to fight speculation against the Lebanese pound

He also called for the return of previously lifted drug subsidies, calling instead for budget cuts instead before calling for courageous decisions to be made in the face of people speculating against the Lebanese pound against the dollar.

In addition, Hassan Nasrallah indicated that the fuel import program will continue next month. 80 institutions, 340 municipalities, 22 public hospitals and 71 fire brigades have already benefited from the precious liquid. 2,600,000 dollars were thus offered to some of them while others, such as bakeries, private hospitals, flour mills, neighborhood generators or even Electricité de Zahlé, benefited from reductions in relation to the price of electricity. Marlet. The cost of these subsidies would thus have reached 7,750,000 USD, notes the Shiite leader who concludes on the fact that no profit was made in the context of these operations.

As a reminder, businessmen close to the Shiite movement had chartered 3 Iranian fuel tankers while Lebanon was going through a phase of fuel shortage and in particular fuel oil, going so far as to threaten essential sectors such as that of bread-making, electricity supply to hospitals or water distribution systems.