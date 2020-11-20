Moins d'une minute de lecture

The nurses’ union in Lebanon has published a documentary in English to inform the public of the various tasks performed by them and the courage it took in the face of the tragedy of the explosion of the port of Beirut which claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

