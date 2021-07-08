A Cessna-type plane crashed in the forest of the town of Ghosta 40 kilometers north of the Lebanese capital. The 3 people who were on board would have died in this incident, said a media source.

2 victims have already been identified. It would be Georges Sharekejian and Joelle Moussa.

The plane was owned by a company, the Cedar Falcons Aviation , organizing private flights over Lebanon.

The aircraft registered Cessna 172 (OD-AAB) had departed from Beirut International Airport. For now, the causes of this crash are unknown and an investigation has been opened.

