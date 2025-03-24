Live Broadcast of Robotic Surgeries from Lebanon to France and the World

- Advertisement -

Official Inauguration of IrcadLiban Under the Patronage of President General Joseph Aoun

Under the patronage of the President of the Lebanese Republic, General Joseph Aoun, the IrcadLiban Academy is officially inaugurated as the first and only academy of its kind in Lebanon and the Middle East. It becomes part of the global network of IRCAD, a renowned institution specializing in research and training in advanced robotic surgery.

This event, which will be broadcast live from Beirut to France and worldwide, will showcase robotic surgical procedures, reaffirming Lebanon’s position as a regional hub for medical innovation.

The presence of the President of IRCAD Global underscores Lebanon’s integration into this prestigious scientific community and its leadership in modern surgery within the region. As a non-profit educational institution, IrcadLiban aims to spread knowledge and enhance surgical skills through cutting-edge technologies.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 1:00 PM, at the headquarters of IrcadLiban located at “Hopital Francais du Levant” (Al Mashriq) – Sin el Fil. This milestone event highlights the significance of IrcadLiban, the first academy of its kind in Lebanon, founded in 2019. The center is equipped with the most advanced surgical technologies, including the Da Vinci surgical robot, the most sophisticated of its kind in the Middle East, enabling highly precise operations with minimal pain and faster recovery times.

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by prominent local and international figures, including Dr. Antoine Maalouf, President and Founder of IrcadLiban, Professor Jacques Marescaux, President and Founder of IRCAD Worldwide, as well as the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Hervé Magro, and His Excellency Professor Rakan Nasser El-Din, Lebanese Minister of Health. The event will also feature addresses by Professor Khalil Armache, President of the Lebanese Society of Urology, Mr. Sleiman Haroun, President of the Lebanese Syndicate of Hospitals, and Professor Youssef Bakhach, President of the Lebanese Order of Physicians, before His Excellency President General Joseph Aoun delivers his official speech.

Following the inauguration, the scientific program will commence, featuring a series of training sessions and live surgical transmissions between IrcadLiban and IRCAD France over the next three days. On March 27, sessions will focus on robotic prostatectomy and partial nephrectomy, with live-streamed surgeries conducted by world-renowned experts. On March 28, the program will include discussions on the latest advancements in robotic urological surgery, including sacral fixation and radical cystectomy, alongside live surgeries performed in IrcadLiban. The event will conclude on March 29 with a forward-looking discussion on future innovations in robotic surgery, such as single-port robotic procedures and remote robotic surgery, which are shaping the future of the field on both regional and global levels.

IrcadLiban marks a major milestone in Lebanon’s medical sector, establishing itself as a leading hub for advanced surgical training. By attracting top international expertise, it plays a crucial role in developing the skills of Lebanese and regional surgeons, enhancing the overall quality of medical services in the region.