Saudi Arabia backpedaling to Syria: Arabism, the best antidote to Islamic extremism. Towards a convergence between Al Qaida and Taliban to restrain Daesh in the AF-PAK zone (Afghanistan-Pakistan)

1- Al Qaida to the aid of Saudi Arabia in Yemen

The Houthis succeeded in besieging Ma’rib (Yemen), at the end of April 2021, after three months of bitter fighting, despite the incessant raids of the petro-monarchical aviation, the western blockade of Yemeni ports, threats from the States United to enforce Chapter VII of the UN Charter providing for sanctions to end the siege of the city; in spite, finally, of the reinforcement of the jihadists of Al Qaida and of the Islamist party Al Islah.

The conquest of the red hill – “Tal’at Al Hamra” -, the most important defense fortification of the capital of the oil-producing zone of Yemen by the Yemeni “barefoot”, Monday April 26, was a point of no return to the course of the fighting in that it locked the city’s strategic supply routes for the benefit of the Houthis.

Since the start of the Battle of Ma’rib, the pro-Saudi Yemeni military hierarchy has paid a heavy price for the war. Nearly thirty officers were killed there, including five senior commanding officers: General Abdallah al Hadiry, operational deputy to General Ali Mohsen Al Ahmar, the Yemeni commander-in-chief of pro-monarchical troops, his chief of staff, General Abdallah Al Arar, his closest collaborator, General Adel Al Qamiry, as well as General Abdallah Al Hadry, director of military justice and Colonel Abdel Ghani Salmane, responsible for the administration of the officer corps.

The fall of Ma’rib would constitute a resounding snub for the petro-monarchical coalition and its Western sponsors, or even a turning point in the war in that Ma’rib represents the last bastion of the president in exile Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, in what was North Yemen before the country’s unification in 1990.

Six years after having ousted President Hadi from his capital, Sana’a, in February 2015, three years after the destruction of the facilities of the Saudi oil giant ARAMCO, the conquest of M’arib appears to have dealt a serious blow to the military credibility of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and, beyond that, to the strategic sagacity of the two leaders of the Arab counter-revolution, the two impetuous heir princes, Mohamad Ben Salmane (Saudi Arabia) and Mohamad Ben Zayed (Abu Dhabi), initiators of this war of aggression against the poorest of the Arab countries in 2015.

Won despite the reinforcement of Al Qaida and the Al Islah party, the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, this feat of arms seems to propel the Houthis to the rank of major player in the Arabian Peninsula, in the same way. than Lebanese Hezbollah in the Middle East.

Capital of the oil zone of North Yemen, Ma’rib produces nearly 10% of the diesel and, above all, 90% of the liquefied petroleum gas consumed in the country. Capital of the ancient kingdom of Saba, located 120 km from Sana’a, it is the starting point of the Marib-Ra’s Isa pipeline. The participation of Al Qaida and the Al Islah party in Yemen’s fighting in the Saudi camp was reported by the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar on April 10, 2021 and April 24, 2021.

2 – The Syrian ballistic warning shot in the Dimona security perimeter and the precedent of the Hezbollah drone

As a backdrop to the Vienna negotiations on Iranian nuclear power and the Saudi-Iranian talks in Baghdad, the Houthi victory should widen the room for maneuver of the main protagonists of the axis of contestation to Israeli-American hegemony in the area. , whose leader is Iran, Syria, the focal point of its resistance, and the leaders of its asymmetric war, Hezbollah and the Houthis at both ends of the Arab world, the Lebanese against Israel, the Yemeni against to Saudi Arabia, the two points of articulation of the American strategy in the Middle East.

In addition, the Syrian ballistic warning shot, by no means fortuitous, in the security perimeter of the Israeli nuclear site of Dimona, in the Negev desert (Al Naqab) and the supply of six Iranian tankers to Syria, – a convoy under escort Russian naval forces, on the eve of Ramadan 2021, thus breaking the double American embargo against Syria and Iran – testify to the degree of mobilization of the protesters in the Atlanticist camp and their determination to oppose their actions, both in Ukraine and ‘in the Middle-East.

As a reminder, Russia’s annexation of Crimea on March 16, 2014, took place on the very day of the fall of the jihadist stronghold of Al Qoussayr, in Syria, into the hands of Lebanese Hezbollah.

As a reminder, the launch on October 2, 2012 of an unmanned Hezbollah aircraft into Israel was the first successful aerial incursion of Arab aviation since the October 1973 war, 47 years ago. Its flight over the nuclear site of… Dimona, already, had demonstrated at the time the absence of tightness of the Israeli “steel dome”, built with expensive means with American aid in order to immunize the Israeli sky. from any hostile attack.

This military exploit of Hezbollah, and consequently of Iran, had appeared as a spectacular demonstration of their technological capacity with strong psychological significance both with regard to Israel and the United States, as against of the grouping of Sunni countries gravitating in the Atlanticist orbit.

The Hezbollah unmanned aircraft that made its aerial foray into Israeli space was known as AYOUB (JOB), a symbol of patience in Arab and Muslim civilization. Sabr Ayoub… patience… a whole program.

In retrospect, the collective Arab crawl of Israel in the fall of 2020 can be explained by the petro-monarchical stampede in Yemen, the poorest of the Arab countries, and the desire of the former pirate coast buccaneers to place themselves under the umbrella, while the possibility of the financial bankruptcy of petro-monarchies by the year 2035, according to IMF forecasts, and the constitution of a Eurasian bloc outside the American zone of influence is emerging. It is such a strategic nightmare for NATO.

3 -Saudi Arabia’s back-pedaling towards Syria: Arabism, the best antidote to Islamic extremism.

Faced with these alarmist prospects, -the IMF forecasts and the petro-monarchical military setbacks in Yemen, Saudi Arabia has undertaken a backpedal of its policy. In addition to the closure of the representative office of the Syrian off-shore petro-monarchical opposition in Saudi Arabia, the Head of the Saudi intelligence services, General Khaled Al Houmeydane, paid a visit to Damascus at the end of April 2021 for talks with the president. Bashar Al Assad and his adviser for security affairs, General Ali Mamlouk, aiming at the normalization of relations between Damascus and Riyadh.

The reopening of the Saudi embassy in Damascus could come after the feast of Fitr, which traditionally marks the end of the holy month of fasting, Ramadan.

According to indiscretions reported by the online site “Ar Rai Al Yom”, the Saudis argued to their Syrian interlocutors that “Arabism (the feeling of belonging to the Arab nation) is the best anti-dowry to the Islamic extremism ”.

4- The intoxication of the newspaper Liberation about General Ali Mamlouk

As a reminder: The death of Ali Mamlouk was announced in the spring of 2015, six years ago, by the British press in an intoxication operation intended to demoralize the Syrian government troops on the eve of a combined offensive by the jihadists from the Golan Heights and the Southern Front, the Daraa sector, the Jordanian Syrian border region.

French journalists generally presented as being great connoisseurs of Middle Eastern affairs took up the information concerning Ali Mamlouk by mentioning his dismissal and extensively embroidering the reasons for his ousting. Six years later, General Mamlouk is still at his post. Such rantings, against a background of post-colonial ideological presuppositions, largely explain France’s strategic disaster in Syria.

The eviction of General Ali Mamlouk was announced by French journalists supposedly specialists in the Arab world: Jean Pierre Perrin and Hala Kodmani

5- A mercenary Islamic legion

It is not indifferent to note in this regard that Al Qaida and the Islah party are two Islamist groups registered on the blacklist of terrorist organizations, but whose military assistance was requested by Saudi Arabia, in the name of the primate. Sunni, with the agreement of the three Westerners.

Al Qaeda’s commitment to the Yemen war, alongside the Saudi forces, – without objection from Western countries allies of the petro-monarchy (United States, United Kingdom and France) -, seals, in the subliminal order, the connivance, at least tolerance, of the three permanent member countries of the UN Security Council with international Islamic terrorism.

The US Congress has admittedly castigated the Muslim Brotherhood in a report, but the US administration – whether Republican or Democratic – endorses cooperation with this brotherhood as long as it serves the imperial interests of the United States and its allies. regional.

Attached is the report of the American Congress intended mainly for American domestic consumption.

The Muslim Brotherhood Global Threat Us Congres Report

https://docs.house.gov/meetings/GO/GO06/20180711/108532/HHRG-115-GO06-Transcript-20180711.pdf

Symmetric to the engagement of terrorist groups from Syria in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, on behalf of Turkey, Al Qaeda’s participation in the Yemen war in the Saudi camp tends to lend credence to the image of an Islamic legion mercenary operating as a supplementary force to the Muslim regional powers.

Beyond these two Islamist movements, the petro-monarchical coalition is supported by the West, who ensure the maritime blockade of Yemeni ports, as well as by Israel, which engages in actions of harassment against the Iranian oil fleet in the area.

Allies of terrorist groups in the war in Syria, the West had already lent a hand to Al Qaeda to gain a foothold in Hadramaut, for which it made this province of South Yemen its operational platform.

6- Towards a consolidation of relations between Al Qaida-Taliban in the AFPAK zone (Afghanistan Pakistan).

Al Qaida could extend its cooperation in Asia with the Taliban movement, particularly in the AFPAK zone (Afghanistan-Pakistan), because of the role assumed by its founder, Osama bin Laden, in the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, argues for his part, Mr. Abdel Bari Atwane, director of the online site “Ar Rai al Yom”.

Such cooperation could be established in the perspective of the next American withdrawal from Afghanistan, on September 11, 2021, as the Democratic administration is working to consolidate the power of President Ashraf Ghani by putting an army of 300,000 soldiers with a sophisticated weaponry, supervised by instructors from private military companies, the modern form of Western mercenarism.

This rapprochement between the two former allies of the anti-Soviet war in Afghanistan could be facilitated by the disappearance of Djalal Eddine Haqqani, formidable Afghan warlord, who died on September 3, 2018, one of the architects of the Soviet defeat in Afghanistan and of the seizure of power in Kabul by the Taliban.

“Since the death of its founding leader, Mullah Ahmad Omar, the movement has carried out an in-depth reorganization of its structures, under the leadership of Siraj Eddine Haqqani, son of Djalal Eddine Haqqani.

“The Taliban have since turned down all tantalizing negotiating offers from incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, including that of presiding over an Afghan government, several key ministries of which are believed to be held by supporters of the president.

“The United States thus abolished, in 2019, a financial aid of 300 million dollars intended for Pakistan reproaching this country for its passivity in its“ fight against terrorism ”. In American code language, this means the absence of pressure from Pakistan on the Taliban to favor an arrangement allowing the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, in the run-up to the campaign for the re-election of Republican Donald Trump.

After 18 months of negotiations in Doha (Qatar), the United States and the Taliban concluded, in early 2020, an agreement providing for a conditional American military withdrawal within fourteen months. An arrangement generally seen as an American surrender to the desiderata of the Taliban.

A highlight in Afghan history through his strong personality, the disappearance of Haqqani will promote a consolidation of relations between the Taliban and Al Qaida, via his own son, Siraj Eddine, N ° 2 of the Taliban movement, in order to counter the growing influence of Daesh in the Afghan mountainous areas which are home to many young Salafists, tempted by jihad, argues Mr. Atwane.

The only great regret in Haqqani’s life was not having been able to witness the American military disengagement in the way he had witnessed the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan. A task now devolved to his son Siraj Eddine.

Mr. Atwane, the only journalist in the world to have met Osama bin Laden in 1996 in his refuge in Tora Bora, reveals the role of the leader of Al Qaida in bringing Haqqani and the Taliban closer together and in proclaiming “l ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’.

7 – The role of Osama Bin Laden in the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Attached is the story of Abdel Bari Atwane

“Osama bin Laden was the real architect of the rapprochement between Haqqani and the Taliban, an alliance which propelled the Taliban to power with the proclamation of the Islamic State of Afghanistan,” the first Islamist movement to rule a state.

Member of the Pashtun tribe of Zadran, Haqqani graduated from the Madrasa of Dar el Ulm Haqqaniya. His perfect command of the Arabic language and his links with the ISI, the Pakistani secret service, earned him the support of Saudi Arabia, and by extension Osama bin Laden, the Saudi official in Afghanistan.

In 1991, he commanded the first allied force of mujahedin which managed to capture a large city, Khost. This victory confers him an immense prestige accentuated by the fact that he does not take part in the war of power between certain lords of the war (1992-1996).

“Yet cheated by the Americans and disappointed by their behavior towards him, Haqqani took the same path as Osama bin Laden, engaging in an anti-American war of harassment in Afghanistan.

He will occupy the area of Mir Inchah, a large city in Waziristan, to make it his base for launching his guerrilla war against NATO troops, even going so far as to carry out an assassination attempt against President Hamid Karzai, first president post American invasion.

The Republican administration of President Donald Trump was all the more concerned with the extension of Taliban influence in Afghanistan as Haqqani’s own son, Siraj Eddine Haqqani, is assuming the post of vice president of the Islamist movement.

After nearly 20 years of anti-American guerrilla warfare and against two successive pro-American presidents, Hamid Karzai and Achraf Ghani, the Taliban now controls nearly 70 percent of Afghan territory.

A highlight in Afghan history through his strong personality, the disappearance of Haqqani will promote a consolidation of relations between the Taliban and Al Qaida, via his own son, Siraj Eddine, N ° 2 of the Taliban movement, in order to counter the growing influence of Daesh in the Afghan mountainous areas which are home to many young Salafists, tempted by jihad.

The only great regret in Haqqani’s life was not having been able to witness the American military disengagement in the way he had witnessed the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan. A task now devolved to his son Siraj Eddine.

Mullah Omar will categorically refuse all offers from Saudi Arabia to get Osama bin Laden back.

