When “Athens Love Beirut” wholeheartedly

Athens Love Beirut (ALB) is an initiative that emerged following the tragic blast that took place at the Port of Beirut on August 4th, 2020.
Its main aim is to spread Love to Beirut from Greek designers who wholeheartedly gathered to support the Lebanese community through donations to prominent trusted humanitarian Lebanese Non-Governmental Organizations during the harsh period Lebanon is going through.
The participating designers are selling design pieces, limited editions and uniquely crafted authentic products via Athens Love Beirut channels and all returns will be donated to support different on field missions, aiming to help those who have been severely affected by the Beirut “04 August” tragedy.
|Three Lebanese NGOs were selected serving three different missions:
– arcenciel a Lebanese based non-profit organization to whom the donations will serve to support the disabled families affected by the blast.
– Offre Joie that ALB donations will be supporting for the reconstruction of severely damaged homes.
– Lebanese Food Bank a Lebanese non-profit organization offering comprehensive food support for the families.
ALB (or قلب aka « HEART » in arabic) is an initiative launched by the founder of Decoventure blog, Georges Abou Chabke, a Lebanese interior architect and art director actually based between Beirut and Athens.
Decoventure is a digital platform dedicated to the deco and art lovers: a venture in the world of architecture, interior and all different trends.
“I was in Athens when the tragic blast happened » says Abou Chabke.
» Although Greece is my second home, I felt very far from home… even guilty for that. My Greek friends were very supportive with lots of love towards Beirut. In a way of helping from a distance I decided to start Athens Love Beirut. A support bridge from second home Athens to my first home Beirut”.
|The ALB initiative is being fully supported by Yalgo Group who is able to connect with its wide and diverse network of Greek Designers in order to push the cause to a successful path, along with the suport of Plus More 360 in the field of Public Relations and Communication.
In parallel to the online store and the tight collaborations with the Greek designers, new missions will see the light soon in Athens extending this way the support to the Lebanese design world.
ALB participating designersKooreloo | A brand of unique handbagsStathis Alexopoulos | A contemporary sculptor Liana Camba | Fashion designerLito | Jewelry designerZografos Concept | Silk scarves brand by Elena ZografouJohanna Daniil | Jewelry designerKontaki Design | Greek exclusive product design house that produces exclusive limited handcrafted objects and furnitureIoanna Kourbela | Greek fashion designerLeonie | An artist expressing her art with ceramic art, drawings and paintingMagneto Scarves | Silk scarves brand by Pantelis VitaliotisSofia Papadopoulo | Artist in various fields: Painting, Scenography, Photography, Mosaic & SculptureThe C edition | Handmade bodysuits brand by Christina KatsaouniAngelos Tsakiris | A limited edition fashion brandYiorgos Trichas | Ceramic artistAndreas Lagos | Chef and food writerKanella | Conceptual graphic design artistStathis Samantas | Luxury handmade shoes brandZoumboulakis Galleries | Art galleryMamoutzis Giannis | Ceramic artist Countess Wilhelmina | Jewelry designer
|The design pieces are being sold on
http://www.decoventure.com/shop
|Greek felt like this tragic blast touched them personally and therefore the love and support to the Lebanese inhabitants was tremendous. The initiative was backed up by Greek and many other from different nationalities whether via donations or via messages of support through the social media channels of ALB.
The returns reached an amount of 14.000 Euros till now and it’s with great enthusiasm that these amounts were donated to the NGOs.
|#AthensLoveBeirut