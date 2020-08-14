Virtual Launch:

Sunday, 16 August 2020

12:00pm EST (New York time)



Broadcast:

United Nations WEB TV

http://webtv.un.org/

Sending solidarity and support to Lebanon and its people in the face of the unprecedented explosion, the UN Chamber Music Society of the United Nations Staff Recreation Council (UNCMS) will present a virtual concert in support of Lebanon’s ongoing relief and recovery efforts featuring Lebanese International Singer Tania Kassis this Sunday, 16 August 2020 at 7pm (Beirut Time) on the United Nations WEB TV: http://webtv.un.org/

All funds raised will be directed to the Lebanese Red Cross, to benefit the people of Lebanon.

Granted the Lebanese Accomplishment Medal, crossover singer Tania Kassis embodies the new age of Lebanese cultural beauty with a multilingual pop-opera style.

Her enthralling voice and her musical style have reached many countries and she performed on major stages such as the Olympia in Paris, the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Duomo Square in Milano where she performed in front of more than 50,000 spectators, the Qalaa Festival in Cairo, the International Cedars Festival in Lebanon and at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva.

Music binds us together in these darkest moments. Through compassion, the musicians of United Nations Chamber Music Society will perform – from the safety of their homes, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus – along with Tania Kassis – from Beirut and specifically the destroyed neighborhood of Gemmayze – her iconic Islamo-Christian Ave Maria (an Ave Maria mixed with the Muslim call for prayer) with the participation of Maen Zakaria and Fares Massaad, as well as Watani (written & composed for her by Marwan Khoury and awarded a Murex d’Or as “Best Patriotic Song”).

Appointed Honorary Ambassador of the South Korean Contingent of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Tania Kassis is since 2013 the Founder & President of ONE LEBANON – an NGO that gather thousands of followers who believe in Lebanon’s unity – which team of volunteers are now very active on the ground, distributing basic food and hygienic supplies to families in need and assisting them cleaning and repairing their damaged homes.

ONE LEBANON is also distributing meals and water to the volunteers of the Lebanese Red Cross to support their action on the ground.

The explosion ripped through the city, flipping over cars, shattering glass and causing building infrastructures to crumble. The international community is heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the explosion, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all the citizens of Lebanon and all those who have also been affected.

OPENING MESSAGES



H.E. Ms. Amal Mudallali

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Lebanon to the United Nations



Melissa Fleming

UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications

Richard Blewitt

Permanent Observer and Head of Delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to the United Nations



UN Chamber Music Society

of the United Nations Staff Recreation Council

Brenda Vongova, Artistic Director



Featuring

Tania Kassis

Lebanese International Singer



MUSIC PROGRAMME



GIULIO CACCINI (1551 – 1618) Islamo-Christian Ave Maria (arr. Tania Kassis & Michel Fadel)

Tania Kassis (Lebanese International Singer), Maen Zakaria (Singer), Fares Massaad (Singer), Hana Mundiya (Violin), Rohan Mundiya (Violin), Marta Lambert (Viola), Thapelo Masita (Cello), Brenda Vongova (Piano)

EDWARD ELGAR (1857 1934) Serenade for String Orchestra, Op.20, II Larghetto

Hana Mundiya (Violin), Rohan Mundiya (Violin), Marta Lambert (Viola), Thapelo Masita (Cello)



LAYALE CHAKER (1990 -) Mkhammas Suite, III: Ya Fajr (Variations)

Layale Chaker (Violin)



JOHANNES BRAHMS (1833 – 1897) Six Pieces for Piano, Op.188: 2. Intermezzo in A Major, Andante teneramente

Graeme Steele Johnson (Clarinet), Brenda Vongova (Piano)

MARWAN KHOURY (1968 – ) Watani (arr: Michel Fadel)

Tania Kassis (Lebanese International Singer), Hana Mundiya (Violin), Rohan Mundiya (Violin), Marta Lambert (Viola), Thapelo Masita (Cello), Sarah Favinger (Bass), Brenda Vongova (Piano)

POEM

Khalil Gibran, Lebanese American Poet (1883-1931)



If you wish to make a donation to support the Lebanese Red Cross, please click here. All donations are greatly appreciated.