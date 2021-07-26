In a statement published via twitter, the former interior minister, Nouhad Machnouk said he apologized for not participating in the mandatory parliamentary consultations conducted on Monday July 26 by the Presidency of the Republic with a view to appointing a new prime minister , believing that this designation offers no prospect in the face of the current crisis.

He therefore believes that the French initiative cannot be applied to Lebanon, a country which could not even obtain aid from other Arab countries because of “current specifications”, perhaps alluding to the political configuration and past disputes. in particular concerning the distribution of the various ministerial portfolios.

This information comes as the mandatory parliamentary consultations to appoint a new prime minister began on Monday, July 26. For the time being, former prime minister Najib Mikati appears to be the big favorite, with the support of the 3 former prime ministers Tamam Salam, Fouad Saniora and Saad Hariri, including the Courant du Futur parliamentary bloc, to which Nouhad Machnouk belongs, spoke out in his favor.

It should thus collect about 60 votes only because of the absence of the support of the main Christian parties including the CPL which could choose the former representative of Lebanon to the United Nations, Nawaf Salam, and the Lebanese forces which announced their abstention.

