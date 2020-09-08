9 minutes à lire

Les Etats-Unis ont annoncé un nouveau train de sanctions économiques au nom de la lutte antiterroriste contre des personnalités considérées comme proches du Hezbollah.

Parmi les personnalités visées, l’ancien ministre des Finances, Ali Hassan Khalil, proche du président de la chambre Nabih Berri et membre du mouvement Amal.

Egalement, le nom de Youssef Fenianos, proche du dirigeant du mouvement Marada Sleiman Franjieh et ancien ministre des travaux publics, figure sur la liste des personnes désormais sanctionnées.

“Ils ont fourni une aide en nature et financière au Hezbollah au Liban, et ils étaient impliqués dans la corruption”, précise le communiqué du département du trésor américain annonçant ces mesures.

Ali Hassan Khalil était ministre des finances du gouvernement Tamam Salam puis du gouvernement Hariri II de février 2014 jusqu’au 29 octobre 2019. Le communiqué accuse Ali Hassan Khalil d’avoir été soutenu par le Hezbollah et exempté le mouvement chiite du paiement de certaines taxes.

Par ailleurs, il est également accusé d’avoir sollicité des pots-de-vins et un pourcentage des contrats signés par le gouvernement.

En tant que ministre des Finances, Khalil était l’un des responsables avec lesquels le Hezbollah a mis à profit une relation pour obtenir un gain financier. Fin 2017, peu de temps avant les élections parlementaires libanaises qui auraient lieu en mai 2018, les dirigeants du Hezbollah, craignant un affaiblissement de leur alliance politique avec le mouvement Amal, ont conclu un accord avec Khalil où il était prêt à recevoir le soutien du Hezbollah pour son succès politique. . Khalil a travaillé pour déplacer de l’argent d’une manière qui éviterait les États-Unis. l’application des sanctions des ministères du gouvernement aux institutions associées au Hezbollah. De plus, Khalil a utilisé son poste de ministre des Finances pour tenter de faire en sorte que les États-Unis les restrictions financières imposées au Hezbollah ont été assouplies afin que le groupe ait moins de difficultés à transférer de l’argent. Khalil a également utilisé le pouvoir de son bureau pour exempter une filiale du Hezbollah du paiement de la plupart des taxes sur les produits électroniques importés au Liban, et une partie de ce qui a été payé a été collectée pour soutenir le Hezbollah. À la fin de 2019, Khalil, en tant que ministre des Finances, a refusé de signer les chèques à l’ordre des fournisseurs du gouvernement dans le but de solliciter des pots-de-vin. Il a exigé qu’un pourcentage des contrats lui soit payé directement.

Quant à Youssef Fenianos, il avait rejoint le gouvernement de l’ancien premier ministre Saad Hariri en 2016 jusqu’en 2019 également. Il est accusé savoir perçu du Hezbollah plusieurs centaines de milliers de dollars du Hezbollah et d’avoir accordé au mouvement chiite un accès à des documents sensibles du TSL.

Il est également accusé de corruption alors qu’il était ministre.

Yousuf Finyanus est l’ancien ministre des Transports et des Travaux publics (2016-2020). À la mi-2019, le Hezbollah a utilisé ses relations avec des responsables du gouvernement libanais, y compris Finyanus en tant que ministre des Transports et des Travaux publics, pour siphonner des fonds des budgets gouvernementaux afin de garantir que les entreprises appartenant au Hezbollah obtiennent des soumissions pour des contrats du gouvernement libanais d’une valeur de millions de dollars. . En 2015, le Hezbollah a donné à Finyanus des centaines de milliers de dollars en échange de faveurs politiques. Toujours en 2015, Finyanus a rencontré régulièrement Wafiq Safa, que les États-Unis d’Amérique Trésor désigné en 2019 pour son rôle de leader dans l’appareil de sécurité du Hezbollah. Finyanus a également aidé le Hezbollah à avoir accès à des documents juridiques sensibles liés au Tribunal spécial pour le Liban et a servi d’intermédiaire pour le Hezbollah et ses alliés politiques. En plus de ses activités de soutien au Hezbollah, Finyanus s’est engagé dans la corruption alors qu’il était ministre des Transports et des Travaux publics en détournant des fonds du ministère du pour offrir des avantages pour renforcer ses alliés politiques.

Les responsables américains avaient, à plusieurs reprises, annoncé que le prochain train de sanctions concerneraient des personnalités chiites ou autres alliées du Hezbollah. Washington semblerait ainsi souhaiter lancer un appel aux dirigeants des mouvements Amal et Marada qui pourraient être également menacés de sanctions économiques, le cas échéant.

Ces sanctions pourraient également concerner des personnes activement impliqués dans des activités liées à la corruption, avait indiqué le sous-secrétaire d’état américain en charge du Proche Orient, David Schenker en déplacement la semaine dernière au Liban.

The following individuals have been added to OFAC’s SDN List: FINYANUS, Yusuf (Arabic: يوسف فنيانوس) (a.k.a. FENIANOS, Youssef; a.k.a. FENYANUS, Joseph; a.k.a. FINIANOS, Joseph; a.k.a. FINIANOS, Yusif), Lebanon; DOB 01 Jan 1964 to 31 Dec 1964; POB Zgharta, Lebanon; citizen Lebanon; Gender Male (individual) [SDGT].



KHALIL, Ali Hassan (Arabic: علي حسن خليل), Bir Hasan, Lebanon; DOB 15 Jul 1964; POB Khiyam, Lebanon; citizen Lebanon; Gender Male (individual) [SDGT].

Le communiqué en Anglais

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned former Lebanese government ministers Yusuf Finyanus and Ali Hassan Khalil, who provided material support to Hizballah and engaged in corruption. These designations underscore how some Lebanese politicians have conspired with Hizballah at the expense of the Lebanese people and institutions. The United States supports the Lebanese people in their calls for a transparent and accountable government free of corruption. The catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, has amplified these urgent calls, and the U.S government stands firmly in support of the Lebanese people’s demands.

“Corruption has run rampant in Lebanon, and Hizballah has exploited the political system to spread its malign influence,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “The United States stands with the people of Lebanon in their calls for reform and will continue to use its authorities to target those who oppress and exploit them.”

These individuals are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended.

The multi-layered crisis in Lebanon stems from decades of corruption and economic mismanagement. Some Lebanese political leaders have used backdoor deals and reliance on Hizballah for personal gain and gains for their political allies ahead of the needs of the Lebanese people. Since October 2019, popular, cross-sectarian protests across the country demanded political and economic reform in Lebanon. The protesters’ calls for “all of them, means all of them” demonstrates the seriousness of their desire for reform and to pull back the curtain on certain groups’ corruption, including Hizballah.

CORRUPT MINISTERS SUPPORT HIZBALLAH AND BENEFIT PERSONALLY

Yusuf Finyanus is the former Minister of Transportation and Public Works (2016-2020). As of mid-2019, Hizballah used its relationship with officials in the Lebanese government, including Finyanus as Minister of Transportation and Public Works, to siphon funds from government budgets to ensure that Hizballah-owned companies won bids for Lebanese government contracts worth millions of dollars. In 2015, Hizballah gave Finyanus hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for political favors. Also in 2015, Finyanus met regularly with Wafiq Safa, whom the U.S. Treasury designated in 2019 for his leadership role in Hizballah’s security apparatus. Finyanus also helped Hizballah gain access to sensitive legal documents related to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon and served as a go-between for Hizballah and political allies. In addition to his activities supporting Hizballah, Finyanus engaged in corruption while in his position as Minister of Transportation and Public Works by diverting funds from the ministry to offer perks to bolster his political allies.

Ali Hassan Khalil previously served as the Minister of Finance (2014-2020) and Minister of Public Health (2011-2014). As Minister of Finance, Khalil was one of the officials Hizballah leveraged a relationship with for financial gain. In late 2017, shortly before the Lebanese parliamentary elections that would take place in May 2018, Hizballah leaders, fearing a weakening of their political alliance with the Amal Movement, reached an agreement with Khalil where he was prepared to receive Hizballah support for his political success. Khalil worked to move money in a manner that would avoid U.S. sanctions enforcement from government ministries to Hizballah-associated institutions. Additionally, Khalil used his position as Minister of Finance to attempt to have U.S. financial restrictions on Hizballah eased so that the group would have less difficulty moving money. Khalil also used the power of his office to exempt a Hizballah affiliate from paying most taxes on electronics imported to Lebanon, and a portion of what was paid was collected to support Hizballah. As of late 2019, Khalil as Finance Minister refused to sign checks payable to government suppliers in an effort to solicit kickbacks. He demanded that a percentage of the contracts be paid to him directly.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

The Treasury Department continues to prioritize disruption of the full range of Hizballah’s illicit financial activity, and with this action has designated over 90 Hizballah-affiliated individuals and entities since 2017. OFAC took this action pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism. Hizballah was designated by the Department of State as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in October 1997 and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224 in October 2001.

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons, are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or otherwise exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods or services from any such person.

Furthermore, engaging in certain transactions with the individuals designated today entails risk of secondary sanctions pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, and the Hizballah Financial Sanctions Regulations, which implements the Hizballah International Financing Prevention Act of 2015, as amended by the Hizballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act of 2018. Pursuant to these authorities, OFAC can prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintaining in the United States of a correspondent account or a payable-through account by a foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant transaction for a terrorist group like Hizballah, or a person acting on behalf of or at the direction of, or owned or controlled by, an SDGT such as Hizballah.

OFAC closely coordinated this action with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). DEA’s work with OFAC is part of DEA’s broader effort under its Project Cassandra to target Hizballah’s global criminal support network that operates as a logistics, procurement, and financing arm for Hizballah.