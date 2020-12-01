3 minutes à lire

Six hundred university students participated in a virtual “Day @ Nestlé,” which aims to offer young people exposure to working life in multinational companies, and enhance the skills they need to help secure post graduation employment, especially in the areas of sales, marketing, supply chain and operations. Held in November in ten countries across the Middle East and North Africa, the events were jointly organized by youth and leadership teams from within Nestlé.

“These “Readiness for Work” events are part of our commitment to supporting the career development of youths, offering various opportunities for learning as well as creating at least 1,000 new jobs for people under the 30 years old by 2025,”said David Moloto, Nestlé Human Resources Director in the MENA region. “We continue to connect with young men and women in our region during these challenging times to help enhance their understanding of the present and future of work opportunities.”

Nestlé’s efforts are part of its Nestlé needs YOUth initiative, with specific actions in the Middle East and North Africa that help meet the company’s regional commitment to Foster Career Opportunities for Youth by enhancing skills, and promoting employability and career progression.

The virtual “Day @ Nestlé” starts with an introduction of the company and its Creating Shared Value commitments which guide its engagement in society, followed by overviews from different functions to help acquaint participants with specific roles in multinational entities, including how businesses are run in the food and beverage industry. It concludes with CV Writing and Job Interviews training sessions.

The events come at a time when youth unemployment rates in the Middle East and North Africa, already the world’s highest at 29 percent according to the World Economic Forum, are being further exacerbated by the COVID-19[1]pandemic which has led nearly half the region’s young people to consider leaving their countries.

Nestlé recently announced that it has hired more than 2,600 young people under the age of 30 in the region since 2016, totaling 70% of its new hires during the period. The company has also organized 380 Readiness for Work events in the same period, impacting 35,000 people across the region. In addition, more than 100 interns were hired across Nestlé‘s offices in MENA in 2020 alone.

Young people interested in exploring opportunities offered by Nestlé can find more information through visiting Nestlé’s MENA career page: https://www.nestle-mena.com/en/careers

-ends-

For more information, please contact:

Layal Dalal, Nestlé Media Relations Manager, Middle East and North Africa

Email: [email protected]

About Nestlé Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Nestlé’s heritage in the Middle East and North Africa goes back over 100 years with the sale of the first Infant Cereals in Egypt. Today, Nestlé operates 25 Food & Beverage factories across the 19 countries of the MENA region, and provides direct employment to more than 15,000 people who are all committed to Nestlé’s purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Nestlé MENA also provides indirect employment across the region to several thousand more.

The Nestlé portfolio in the region currently exceeds 60 innovative product brands in a wide range of categories: Dairy, Infant Nutrition, Coffee and Creamers, Confectionery, Bottled Water, Breakfast Cereals, Culinary products, Health Science, and Pet Care, among others. Nestlé NIDO, Nestlé CERELAC, Nestlé NAN, S-26, PROGRESS, NESCAFÉ, NESPRESSO, Bonjorno Café, Coffee-mate, KitKat, MAGGI, Nestlé FITNESS, Nestlé Grain d’Or, Nestlé Pure Life, OPTIFAST, and PURINA Friskies are just some of the brands available in the Middle East and North Africa.

To know more, you can visit:

Website: www.nestle-mena.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NestleMiddleeastNorthafrica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nestleme

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NestléMENA

[1] According to the findings of the 12th Annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey 2020: http://www.arabyouthsurvey.com/pdf/downloadwhitepaper/AYS%202020-WP_ENG_0510_Single-Final.pdf