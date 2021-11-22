Revealed in 1925 and adopted on July 12, 1927, seven years after the proclamation of the state of Greater Lebanon during the French mandate following an open national competition, the national anthem of Lebanon was written by Rachid Nakhlé and composed by Wadia Sabra .

It then replaced a first hymn composed by Béchara Ferzan, revealed on September 1, 1920 from the steps of the Palais des Pins or during the proclamation of the state of Greater Lebanon.

Wadia Sabra (born February 23, 1876 and died April 11, 1952, its composer therefore, was the founder of the Lebanese National Conservatory of Music in 1925.

Here is also a recording of the score of the original accompaniment of Wadia Sabra with Aliénor Khalifé on the piano. Our thanks to Fady Jeanbart for pointing this out to us.

French text All for the country, for the glory and the flag.

With the sword and the pen we mark the times.

Our plain and our mountains make vigorous men.

We devote our word and our work to perfection.

All for the country, for the glory and the flag.

All for the homeland. Our old and young are waiting for the call of the fatherland.

On the day of the crisis, they are like the lions of the jungle.

The heart of our East remains Lebanon forever.

May God preserve him until the end of time.

All for the country, for the glory and the flag.

All for the homeland. Its land and its sea are the jewels of both directions.

His good deeds invade the poles.

His name has been his glory since the beginning of time.

His cedar is his pride, his eternal symbol.

All for the country, for the glory and the flag.

All for the homeland. Arabic text كلنا للوطن للعلى للعلم

ملء عين الزّمن سيفنا والقلم

سهلنا والجبل منبت للرجال

قولنا والعمل في سبيل الكمال

كلنا للوطن للعلى للعلم

كلّنا للوطن شيخنا والفتى عند صوت الوطن

أسد غاب متى ساورتنا الفتن

شرقنا قلبه أبداً لبنان

صانه ربه لمدى الأزمان

كلنا للوطن للعلى للعلم

كلنا للوطن بحره برّه درّة الشرقين

رِفدُهّ برّهُ مالئ القطبين

إسمه عزّه منذ كان الجدود

مجدُهُ أرزُهُ رمزُهُ للخلود

كلّنا للوطن للعلى للعلم

كلّنا للوطن

Did you know?

A controversy erupted a few years ago, following the broadcast in 2011 of a television program that noted a possible plagiarism of the work of Mohammed Flayfel dedicated to Mohamed ben Abdelkrim el-Khattabi, the head of the ephemeral Republic from Rif.