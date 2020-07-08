Amman- Jordan, July 08, 2020— Samsung Electronics Levant announced a major collaboration with a group of famous and influential figures in the Levant area, from different sectors on social media. The influencers will become ambassadors of the new, foldable Galaxy Z Flip, which is designed to change the shape of the future, and the Galaxy S20 Series, which will revolutionize shooting techniques and sharing content.

The Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series Jordanian Ambassadors list included makeup artist Tala Al-alami, top chef 2019 winner Ali Ghzawi, in addition to the TV host and presenter Rahaf Sawalha, photographer and fashion designer Aya Barqawi, entrepreneur Shirene Rifai, and media personality Mais Nobani. Influencers from Iraq include football player Noor Sabri, fashion designer Fatima Alazaoya, artist Parwaz Hussein, and lifestyle influencer Zahra Al Janabi. Also on the ambassador list is lifestyle influencer Mohamad Anwar, travel blogger Ali Ayad, beauty blogger Noor Al Azzawi, and the fashionista Mina Sheikhly.

While from Lebanon, Wissam Breidy the TV host and actor joined Samsung ambassadors list of the Galaxy S20 series, in addition to Sara Zeaiter who is known for comedic videos, travel blogger and foodie Alain Abou Jaoude, and fashion blogger Cynthia Abou Nassar who joined as the brand ambassador of the Galaxy Z Flip.

The collaboration between Samsung and the social media influencers is based on the special features of each phone that align with the interests of each ambassador and serve them in their individual sectors, their areas of work and their social life.

The Galaxy Z Flip is distinguished by unprecedented technological developments; it is the first phone of its kind, featuring a full-glass, foldable screen, and has new upgrades in terms of performance and operation as well as a long-life battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 series features a revolutionary folded lens which allows users to take high-quality pictures even zoomed in 100X.

The Vice President of Samsung Electronics Levant, Changsup Lee said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with this group of media figures, artists and influencers on social media from the Levant area. This step reflects our promotional strategy, which is always centered around providing products and solutions in a modern, creative manner and in a style that corresponds with the perception of Samsung’s loyal customers on the latest versions of its smartphones. The collaboration is an ideal partnership which will enhance the presence and growth of the Samsung brand through its marketing channels all over the world, and especially in the Levant region.”

The announcement of the ambassador collaboration comes in addition to another recent collaboration between Samsung Electronics Levant and Cyrine Abdelnour , one of the leading actresses in the Arab world and known for the remarkable success achieved over the course of her career which has spanned more than a decade, to be the new advertising face of the Samsung brand in the Levant region, specifically to promote its new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, which has a bold and elegant design.

