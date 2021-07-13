On March 8, 1922, the Representative Council of Greater Lebanon was formed, endowed with deliberative power while Lebanon was under French mandate at the end of the First World War. The latter will draw up a Constitution establishing the parliamentary system. The Constitution was adopted on May 22 and promulgated the next day by High Commissioner Henry de Jouvenel. It will be amended at the independence of Lebanon in 1943 and following the Taëf Agreement signed on October 23, 1989.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The Lebanese Constitution

TITLE I: FUNDAMENTAL PROVISIONS

PREAMBLE TO THE CONSTITUTION

CHAPTER I: STATE AND TERRITORY

CHAPTER II: THE LEBANESE, THEIR RIGHTS AND THEIR DUTIES

TITLE II: POWERS

CHAPTER I: GENERAL PROVISIONS

CHAPTER II: LEGISLATIVE POWER

CHAPTER III: GENERAL PROVISIONS

CHAPTER IV: EXECUTIVE POWER

First: The President of the Republic

Second: The President of the Council of Ministers Article 64

TITLE III

ELECTION OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

REVISION OF THE CONSTITUTION

FUNCTIONING OF THE ASSEMBLY

TITLE IV: MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

HIGH COURT

FINANCE

TITLE V: PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE MANDATORY POWER AND THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS

TITLE VI: FINAL AND TRANSITIONAL PROVISIONS

TITLE I: FUNDAMENTAL PROVISIONS

PREAMBLE TO THE CONSTITUTION

(This preamble to the Constitution was added by the Constitutional Law of 9/21/1991.)

Lebanon is a sovereign, free and independent Homeland, definitive Homeland for all its children, unitary in its territory, its people and its institutions, within its borders fixed in this Constitution and recognized internationally. Lebanon is Arab in its identity and its belonging. He is a founding and active member of the League of Arab States and committed by its pacts; just as it is a founding and active member of the United Nations, committed by its covenants and by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The State embodies these principles in all fields and areas without exception. Lebanon is a democratic, parliamentary republic, founded on respect for public freedoms and first and foremost freedom of opinion and conscience, on justice and equality in rights and obligations between all citizens without distinction or preference. . The people are the source of power and the holder of the sovereignty that they exercise through constitutional institutions. The regime is based on the principle of the separation of powers, their balance and cooperation. The economic regime is liberal and guarantees individual initiative and private property. The balanced development of the regions, culturally, socially and economically, constitutes a fundamental basis for the unity of the State and the stability of the regime. The suppression of political confessionalism constitutes an essential national goal for the realization of which it is necessary to work according to a plan by stages. Lebanese territory is one territory for all Lebanese. Every Lebanese has the right to reside on any part of it and to enjoy it under the protection of the sovereignty of the law. There is no discrimination between the population based on any allegiance, no division, or partition or implantation. No legitimacy is recognized for any power that contradicts the pact of common life.

CHAPTER I: STATE AND TERRITORY

Article 1

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943)

Lebanon is an independent, unitary and sovereign state. Its borders are those that currently limit it:

To the North: from the mouth of the Nahr-el-Kébir, a line following the course of this river to its point of junction with its tributary, the Ouadé Khaled at the height of Jisr-el-Kamar.

To the east: the ridge line separating the valleys of Ouadé Khaled and Nahr-el-Assi (Oronte) and passing through the villages of Meayssra, Harbana, Hait-Ebbech-Faissan up to the villages of Brifa and Brifa and from Matrabah, this line follows the northern limit of the caza of Baalbeck, in a north-easterly direction and in a south-easterly direction, then the eastern limits of the cazas of Baalbeck, Békaa, Hasbaya and Rachaya.

In the South: the current southern limits of the cazas of Tire and Marjayoun.

And in the West: the Mediterranean.

Article 2

No part of Lebanese territory can be alienated or ceded.

Article 3

The boundaries of administrative districts can only be changed by law.

Article 4

Greater Lebanon is a Republic. Beirut is its capital.

Article 5

(Modified by the constitutional law of 7/12/1943)

The Lebanese flag is made up of three horizontal bands: two red framing a white one. The height of the white stripe is equal to twice each of the red stripes. In the center of the white band is a green cedar, the width of which occupies a third of it and which, by its top and its base, touches each of the red bands.

CHAPTER II: THE LEBANESE, THEIR RIGHTS AND THEIR DUTIES

Article 6

Lebanese nationality, the way it is acquired, preserved and lost, will be determined by law.

Article 7

All Lebanese are equal before the law. They also enjoy civil and political rights and are also subject to public duties and duties, without any distinction.

Article 8

Individual freedom is guaranteed and protected. No one can be arrested or detained except in accordance with the provisions of the law. No offense and no penalty can be established except the law.

Article 9

Article 1 (old):

Greater Lebanon is a unitary, independent state. Its borders are those which have been officially recognized by the Government of the French Republic, Mandatory, and by the League of Nations and which currently limit it.

Article 5 (old):

The Lebanese flag is blue, white, red in equal vertical stripes with a cedar on the white part.

Freedom of conscience is absolute. By paying homage to the Most High, the State respects all faiths and guarantees and protects their free exercise on condition that public order is not violated. It also guarantees to the populations, to whatever rite they belong, respect for their personal status and their religious interests.

NB In our opinion the translation should have been as follows: “(…) the State respects all religions and confessions and guarantees under its protection the free exercise of religious cults on condition (…)”

Article 10

Education is free in so far as it is not contrary to public order and good morals and that it does not affect the dignity of faiths. The right of communities to have their schools shall not be infringed upon, subject to the general prescriptions on public education issued by the State.

Article 11

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943)

Arabic is the official national language. A law will determine the cases in which the French language will be used.

Article 12

All Lebanese citizens are equally eligible for all public employment without any other reason for preference than their merit and competence and according to the conditions established by law. A special Statute will govern the civil servants according to the administrations to which they belong.

Article 13

The freedom to express one’s thoughts by word or pen, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly and freedom of association, are guaranteed within the limits set by law.

Article 14

The home is inviolable. No one may enter it except in the cases provided for by law and according to the forms prescribed by it.

Article 15

The property is under the protection of the law. No one may be deprived of his property except for reasons of public utility in the cases established by law and in return for fair and prior compensation.

TITLE II: POWERS

CHAPTER I: GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 16

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Article 11 (old):

Arabic is the official national language in all state administrations. French is also an official language, a special law will determine the cases in which it will be used.

Legislative power is exercised by a single Assembly: the Chamber of Deputies.

Article 17

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

Executive power is vested in the Council of Ministers, which exercises it in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.

Article 18

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990) The initiative of laws belongs to the Chamber of Deputies and the Council of Ministers. No law can be promulgated if it has not been voted by the Chamber of Deputies.

Article 19

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

A Constitutional Council will be established to control the constitutionality of laws and rule on conflicts and appeals relating to presidential and parliamentary elections. The right to seize the Council for the control of the constitutionality of the laws belongs to the President of the Republic, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, the President of the Council of Ministers or ten members of the Chamber of Deputies, as well as the chiefs. legally recognized communities with regard exclusively to personal status, freedom of conscience, the exercise of religious cults and freedom of religious education. The rules concerning the organization of the Board, its functioning, its composition and its referral will be established by law.

Article 16 (old):

Legislative power is exercised by two assemblies: the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

Article 17 (old):

Executive power is entrusted to the President of the Republic who exercises it with the assistance of the ministers, under the conditions established by this Constitution.

Article 18 (old):

The initiative of laws belongs to the President of the Republic and to the Chamber of Deputies. The finance laws must first be presented to the Chamber of Deputies and deliberated on by it. Article 18 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990

The initiative of laws belongs to the President of the Republic and to the Chamber of Deputies.

Article 19 (old):

In principle, for a law to be promulgated, it must have been passed by both Chambers. However, the laws of government initiative that the Chamber of Deputies votes are only submitted to the deliberations of the Senate if this assembly so requests. The same applies to laws due to the initiative of the Chamber of Deputies and voted by this Chamber in agreement with the Government. The laws passed under these conditions are communicated to the Senate which must inform the Government, within eight days, if it wishes to put them under discussion. After this time, the Senate is supposed to have approved these laws.

Article 19 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990.

In order for a law to be promulgated, it must have been passed by the House.

NB: Law no. 250 of 7/14/1993 established the Constitutional Council.

Article 20

Judicial power, functioning within the framework of a statute established by law and providing judges and litigants with the essential guarantees, is exercised by courts of different orders and degrees. The law sets the limits and conditions for the irremovability of magistrates. Judges are independent in the exercise of their magistracy. The judgments and judgments of all courts are rendered and executed on behalf of the Lebanese people.

Article 21

Any Lebanese citizen over 21 years of age who meets the conditions provided for by the electoral law is a voter.

CHAPTER II: LEGISLATIVE POWER

Article 22

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and reinstituted by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

With the election of the first Chamber of Deputies on a national and non-denominational basis, a Senate will be created in which all spiritual families will be represented; its attributions will be limited to national questions of major interest.

Article 23

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Article 24

(Amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by decree no. 129 of 18/3/1943, by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990.)

The Chamber of Deputies is made up of elected members whose number and election procedures will be determined by the electoral laws in force. Pending the preparation by the Chamber of Deputies of an electoral law without confessional constraint, the parliamentary seats will be distributed in accordance with the following rules:

a) Equality between Christians and Muslims. b) Proportionally between the communities of each of these two categories. c) Proportionally between regions.

Exceptionally, and for only once, the parliamentary seats vacant on the date of publication of this law as well as the seats which will be created by the electoral law, in application of the principle of equality between Christians and Muslims, in accordance with to the National Charter of Understanding, will be provided

Article 22 (old):

The Senate is made up of sixteen members, seven of whom are appointed by the Head of State, in the Council of Ministers, and the other elected members. The senator’s term of office is six years. Outgoing senators can be re-elected or reappointed indefinitely.

Article 23 (old):

To be a senator, you have to be Lebanese, aged 35. It is not necessary to be domiciled in Greater Lebanon to be eligible or to be appointed to the Senate. The conditions of eligibility, the method of election and the electoral constituencies will be regulated by law.

by appointment at once by the Government of National Union with a two-thirds majority. The electoral law will determine the modalities of application of this article.

Article 24 (old):

The members of the Chamber of Deputies are elected in accordance with the provisions of decree no. 1307 of March 10, 1922 which will remain in force until the elaboration of a new electoral law by the legislative powers.

Article 24 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The Chamber of Deputies comprises:

– elected deputies whose number and method of election are determined by the provisions of decree no. 1307 which will remain in force until the drafting of a new electoral law by the Assembly.

– deputies appointed by decree of the President of the Republic taken in the Council of Ministers, according to the terms of the electoral law in force, with regard to the representation of communities and electoral districts.

The number of appointed deputies is equal to half of the elected deputies.

Article 24 amended by decree no. 129 of 3/18/1943

The Chamber of Deputies is made up of elected members whose number and method of election are set out in Order no. 2 / LR of January 2, 1934 amended by decree no. 95 / LR of May 4, 1934, decree no. 279 / LR of December 3, 1934, decree no. 119 / LR of July 29, 1937 and decree no. 135 / LR of October 7, 1937, the provisions of which will remain in force until the drafting of a new electoral law by the Assembly.

Article 24 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The Chamber of Deputies is made up of elected members; their number and the terms of their election are determined by the electoral laws in force.

Article 25

(Modified by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

In the event of the dissolution of the Chamber of Deputies, the act of dissolution must contain the summons of the electors for new elections which will take place in accordance with article 24 and must be completed within a period not exceeding three months.

CHAPTER III: GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 26

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927) The Chamber and the executive power sit in Beirut.

Article 27

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927 and by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

Article 25 (old):

In the event of the dissolution of the Chamber of Deputies, the act of dissolution must contain the summons of the electors for new elections, which must take place within a period not exceeding three months.

Article 26 (old):

The Chambers and the executive power sit in Beirut.

The member of the Chamber represents the whole Nation. No imperative mandate can be given to him by his electors.

Article 28

(Amended by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 5/8/1929)

There is no incompatibility between the mandate of deputy and the office of minister. Ministers can be taken indiscriminately both inside and outside the House.

Article 29

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Cases of unfitness for deputy are determined by law.

Article 30

(Amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by decree no. 129 of 18/3/1943, by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

The deputies alone are competent to judge the validity of their mandate. No mandate can be invalidated without a two-thirds majority of the total membership. This article will be abrogated automatically as soon as the Constitutional Council is instituted and the law concerning it is implemented.

Article 27 (old):

The member of Parliament represents the whole Nation. No imperative mandate can be given to him by his electors or by the power which appoints him.

Article 27 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The member of the Chamber represents the whole Nation. No imperative mandate can be given to him by his electors or by the power which appoints him.

Article 28 (old):

There is no incompatibility between the mandates of senator or deputy and the office of minister. However, the number of ministers taken from the two Chambers may not exceed three.

Article 28 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

There is no incompatibility between the mandate of deputy and the office of minister. However, the number of ministers taken from the Chamber cannot be lower or higher than the absolute majority of the Members composing the Ministry; an absolute majority is understood to mean half plus one.

Article 29 (old):

The deputy elected or appointed senator and the senator elected deputy must choose within eight days of the proclamation of the election or the notification of the appointment. In case of silence within the time limit, they are supposed to opt for the new mandate. The other cases of incompatibility and the cases of ineligibility are determined by the electoral law.

Article 30 (old):

Each of the two Chambers is alone competent to judge the validity of the mandate of its own members. No mandate can be invalidated except by a two-thirds majority of the votes of the entire assembly.

Article 30 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The appointed deputies have the same rights, guarantees, immunities and obligations as the elected deputies, and must fulfill the same conditions as the said elected deputies. However, elected deputies alone are competent to judge the validity of the mandate of elected members. No mandate can be invalidated without a two-thirds majority of the elected deputies.

Article 30 amended by decree no. 129 of 3/18/1943:

The Chamber of Deputies alone is competent to judge the validity of the mandate of its members. No mandate can be invalidated except by a two-thirds majority of the votes of the entire Assembly. Article 30 amended by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947:

The Chamber of Deputies alone is competent to judge the validity of the mandate of its members. No mandate can be invalidated except by a two-thirds majority of the votes of the entire Assembly. NB: This article was automatically repealed by law no. 250 of 7/14/1993 establishing the Constitutional Council and its implementation.

Article 31

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Any meeting of the Chamber outside the legal session time is illegal and void as of right.

Article 32

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The Chamber meets each year in two ordinary sessions. The first opens on the first Tuesday following March 15 and ends at the end of May. The second opens on the first Tuesday following October 15th. It is devoted before any other work to the discussion and the vote of the budget. It lasts until the end of the year.

Article 33

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990) The opening and closing of ordinary sessions shall take place as of right on the dates fixed in Article 32. The President of the Republic in agreement with the Head of Government can convene the Chamber of Deputies to extraordinary sessions by decree which will determine the date of opening and closing of the sessions as well as their agenda. The President of the Republic is required to convene the Chamber of Deputies to extraordinary sessions if the absolute majority of all of its members so requests.

Article 31 (old):

The sessions, both ordinary and extraordinary, are common to both Chambers. Any meeting of the Chambers or of one of them outside the legal session time is illegal and null and void.

Article 32 (old):

The Chambers meet each year in two ordinary sessions. The first opens on the first Tuesday following March 15 and ends at the end of May. The second opens on the first Tuesday following October 15th. It is devoted before any other work to the discussion and the vote of the budget. Its duration is sixty days.

Article 33 (old):

The opening and closing of ordinary sessions take place as of right on the dates fixed by article 32.The President of the Republic may convene the Chambers in extraordinary sessions. The opening and closing of extraordinary sessions are fixed by decree. The agenda for extraordinary sessions is set by the convening letter. The President of the Republic is required to convene the Chambers between sessions if the majority of the members of one and the other Chamber or if two-thirds of the members of the Chamber of Deputies so request.

Article 33 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The opening and closing of ordinary sessions take place as of right on the dates fixed by article 32.The President of the Republic may convene the Chamber in extraordinary sessions. The opening and closing of extraordinary sessions are fixed by decree. The agenda is set by the convening decree. The President of the Republic is required to convene the Chamber of Deputies, if the absolute majority of the members legally composing the Assembly so request.

Article 34

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The Chamber can only be validly constituted by the presence of the majority of the members who legally compose it. Votes are acquired by majority vote. In the event of an equal split, the question put to deliberation is rejected.

Article 35

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Discussions in the House are public. However, the Chamber is formed into a secret committee at the request of the Government or of five of its members. She then decides whether the discussion should be resumed in public on the same subject.

Article 36

Votes are cast aloud or by sitting and standing except in the case of an election, in which case the ballot is secret. On all laws and on the question of confidence, we always vote by roll call and aloud.

Article 37

(Amended by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 5/8/1929)

The right of any deputy to question the responsibility of Ministers is absolute during ordinary and extraordinary sessions.

It cannot be deliberated and voted on a proposal of this nature until at least five days after its deposition on the Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies and its communication to the Minister or to the Ministers concerned.

Article 34 (old):

None of the Chambers can be validly constituted without the presence of the majority of its members. Resolutions are taken by majority vote. In the event of a tie, the question put to deliberation is rejected.

Article 35 (old):

The discussions of the Chambers are public. However, each Chamber forms a secret committee at the request of the Government or of five of its members. She then decides whether the discussion should be resumed in public on the same subject.

Article 37 (old):

The right of any deputy to question the responsibility of ministers is absolute during ordinary sessions. It cannot be deliberated and voted on a proposal of this nature until at least five days after the deposit which will have been made on the office of the assembly and its communication to the concerned minister. The procedure is the same in the Senate. Unless a minister himself asks the question of confidence, the responsibility of ministers can only be called into question by one or the other House during ordinary sessions.

Article 37 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The right of any deputy to question the responsibility of ministers is absolute during ordinary sessions. It cannot be deliberated and voted on a proposal of this nature until at least five days after the deposit which will have been made on the office of the assembly and its communication to the concerned minister. Unless a minister himself asks the question of confidence, the responsibility of ministers can only be called into question by the House during ordinary sessions.

Article 38

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Any bill that has been rejected by the House cannot be represented in the same session.

Article ê

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

No member of the Chamber may be prosecuted or sought on the occasion of the opinions or votes expressed by him during the term of his mandate.

Article 40

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

No member of the Chamber may, during the session, be prosecuted or arrested for breach of criminal law without the authorization of the Chamber, except in the case of flagrante delicto.

Article 41

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by decree no. 129 of 18/3/1943 and by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

If a seat in the Chamber becomes vacant, the vacancy will be filled within two months. The mandate of the new member will last only until the expiration of the mandate of the one he replaces.

A vacancy will not be filled if the House is less than six months from the expiration of its powers.

Article 38 (old):

Any bill that has been rejected by Parliament cannot be represented in the same session.

Article 39 (old):

No member of either House may be prosecuted or sought for opinions or votes cast by him during his term of office.

Article 40 (old):

No member of either Chamber may, during the session, be prosecuted or arrested for criminal offenses without the authorization of the Chamber of which he is a member, except in the case of flagrante delicto. .

Article 41 (old):

In the event of a vacancy in a seat in either Chamber, the vacancy shall be filled within two months by election or appointment as the case may be. The mandate of the new member will last only until the expiration of the mandate of the one he replaces. A vacancy will not be filled if the House in which it took place is less than six months from the expiration of its powers.

Article 41 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

In the event of a vacancy in a seat in the Chamber, the vacancy will be filled within two months by election or appointment as the case may be. The mandate of the new member will last only until the expiration of the mandate of the one he replaces. A vacancy will not be filled if the House is less than six months from the expiration of its powers.

Article 41 amended by decree no. 129 of 3/18/1943:

If a seat in the Chamber becomes vacant, the vacancy will be filled within two months.

The mandate of the new member will last only until the expiration of the mandate of the one he replaces. A vacancy will not be filled if the House is less than six months from the expiration of its powers.

Article 42

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by decree no. 129 of 18/3/1943 and by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

The general elections for the renewal of the Assembly take place in the sixty days which precede the expiration of its mandate.

Article 42 (old):

The general elections for the renewal of the Assemblies and the nomination of the appointed senators, take place in the sixty days which precede the expiration of their mandate.

Article 42 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The general elections for the renewal of the Assembly and the nomination of the appointed deputies, take place in the sixty days which precede the expiration of their mandate.

Article 42 amended by decree no. 129 of 3/18/1943:

The general elections for the renewal of the Assembly take place in the sixty days which precede the expiration of their mandate.

Article 43

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927) The Chamber makes its own rules of procedure.

Article 44

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

At each renewal of the Chamber of Deputies, it meets under the chairmanship of the oldest member of its members and the two youngest members act as secretaries. It elects the President and the Vice-President separately for the duration of the mandate of the Chamber, by secret ballot and by an absolute majority of the votes cast. In the third ballot, the results are acquired by a relative majority and in the event of a tie, the oldest is deemed elected.

At each renewal of the Chamber of Deputies, as well as at the opening of the October session of each year, the Chamber elects two secretaries, by secret ballot and by the majority mentioned in the first paragraph of this article. The House may once only, two years after the election of its President and Vice-President and at the first sitting it will hold, withdraw its confidence in the President or Vice-President by a two-thirds majority all of its members on petition signed by at least ten deputies. In this case, the Chamber of Deputies must immediately hold a meeting to fill the vacant post.

Article 43 (old):

Each Chamber makes its own rules of procedure.

Article 44 (old):

At the opening of the October session, each Chamber meeting under the chairmanship of its oldest member, the two youngest members acting as secretaries, elects separately, by secret ballot and an absolute majority of the votes cast, a President , a Vice-President and two secretaries. In the third ballot, a relative majority is sufficient. In the event of a tie, the oldest is declared elected.

Article 44 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

At the opening of the October session, the Chamber, meeting under the chairmanship of its oldest member, the two youngest members acting as secretaries, elects separately by secret ballot and by an absolute majority of the votes cast, a President , a Vice-President and two secretaries. In the third ballot, a relative majority is sufficient. In the event of a tie, the oldest is declared elected.

Article 44 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

At the first sitting following each renewal and at the opening of the October session, the Chamber, meeting under the chairmanship of its oldest member, the two youngest members acting as secretaries, elects separately, by secret ballot and by an absolute majority of the votes cast, a President, a Vice-President and two secretaries. In the third ballot, a relative majority is sufficient. In the event of a tie, the oldest is declared elected.

Article 45

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Members of the Chamber vote only if they are present at the sitting; proxy voting is not allowed.

Article 46

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The House alone has the right to maintain order in its midst through its Speaker.

Article 47

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Any petition to the House can only be made and presented in writing. It is forbidden to bring petitions in person or to the bar.

Article 48

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The compensation of members of the Chamber is determined by law.

Article 45 (old):

The members of the two Chambers vote only if they are present at the meeting; proxy voting is not allowed.

Article 46 (old):

Each of the two Chambers alone has the right to maintain order in its midst through its president.

Article 47 (old):

Any petition to either House can only be made and presented in writing. It is forbidden to bring petitions in person or to the bar.

Article 48 (old):

The compensation of members of the two Chambers is determined by law.

CHAPTER IV: EXECUTIVE POWER

First: The President of the Republic

Article 49

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by the constitutional law of 8/5/1929, by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

The President of the Republic is the Head of State and the symbol of the unity of the Fatherland. It ensures respect for the Constitution and the safeguard of the independence of Lebanon, its unity and the integrity of its territory in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. He chairs the Superior Council of Defense. He is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces which are subject to the authority of the Council of Ministers.

The President of the Republic is elected, in the first round, by secret ballot by a two-thirds majority of the votes by the Chamber of Deputies. In the following ballots, an absolute majority suffices. The term of office of the President is six years. He can only be re-elected after an interval of six years. No one is eligible for the Presidency of the Republic if he does not meet the conditions required to be eligible for the Chamber of Deputies and which do not preclude the ability to be a candidate.

Magistrates and civil servants of the first category or its equivalent in all public administrations, public establishments and any other legal person governed by public law cannot be elected during the exercise of their function and during the two years following the date. their resignation and the effective termination of their function or the date of their retirement.

Article 49 (old):

The President of the Republic is elected by secret ballot by a two-thirds majority of the votes, by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, meeting in Congress. After the first ballot, an absolute majority is sufficient. The term of office of the President is three years; he is only eligible for re-election a third time after an interval of three years. No one is eligible for the Presidency of the Republic if he does not meet the conditions required to be eligible for the Chamber of Deputies.

Article 49 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The President of the Republic is elected by secret ballot by a two-thirds majority of the votes, by the Chamber of Deputies. After the first ballot, an absolute majority is sufficient. The term of office of the President is three years; he is only eligible for re-election a third time after an interval of three years. No one is eligible for the Presidency of the Republic if he does not meet the conditions required to be eligible for the Chamber of Deputies.

Article 49 amended by the constitutional law of 8/5/1929:

The President of the Republic is elected by secret ballot by a two-thirds majority of the votes by the Chamber of Deputies. After the first ballot, an absolute majority is sufficient. The term of office of the President is six years. He can only be re-elected after an interval of six years. No one is eligible for the Presidency of the Republic if he does not meet the conditions required to be eligible for the Chamber of Deputies.

Transitional paragraph: The current President of the Republic does not benefit from this article, insofar as it increases the duration of the presidential mandate from three years to six years. Consequently, the functions of the current President will cease on May 26, 1932.This paragraph was repealed by the Constitutional Law of January 21, 1947.

Article 49 amended by the constitutional law of 22/5/1948 tending to the re-election of the President of the Republic (Cheikh Béchara El Khoury) for a second time:

Contrary to the provisions of article 49 of the Constitution and exceptionally, it is possible to re-elect the current President of the Republic a second time. He can only be re-elected a third time after a period of six years following the expiration of his second mandate.

Article 50

Before taking possession of his functions, the President of the Republic takes an oath of loyalty, before Parliament, to the Lebanese Nation and to the Constitution, in the following terms:

“I swear by Almighty God, to observe the Constitution and the laws of the Lebanese people, to maintain the independence of Lebanon and the integrity of the territory. “

Article 51

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The President of the Republic promulgates laws within the time limits set by the Constitution after their approval by the Chamber of Deputies, and requests their publication. He cannot modify them or exempt them from complying with their provisions.

Article 51 (old):

The President of the Republic promulgates the laws when they have been voted by the Chambers or by the Chamber of Deputies, under the conditions provided for in Article 19; it ensures their execution: for this purpose, it has regulatory power without being able to modify the laws themselves or dispense with their execution. He has the right to pardon. Amnesties can only be granted by law.

Article 51 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The President of the Republic promulgates the laws when they have been voted by the Chamber, he ensures their execution: for this purpose he has the regulatory power without being able to modify the laws themselves or exempt from their execution. He has the right to pardon. Amnesties can only be granted by law.

Article 52

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

The President of the Republic negotiates treaties and ratifies them in agreement with the Head of Government. These will only be considered ratified after agreement by the Council of Ministers. The Government informs the Chamber of Deputies thereof when the interests of the country and the security of the State permit. The treaties which commit the finances of the State, the commercial treaties and all the treaties which cannot be denounced at the end of each year can only be ratified after the agreement of the Chamber of Deputies.

Article 52 (old):

Subject to the provisions of Article 3 of the Mandate Charter, the President of the Republic negotiates and ratifies treaties. He informs the Chambers of them as soon as the interests and security of the State permit. The treaties which engage the finances of the State, the commercial treaties and in general the treaties which cannot be denounced at the end of each year, are only final after having been voted by the Chambers.

Article 52 as amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

Subject to the provisions of Article 3 of the Mandate Charter, the President of the Republic negotiates and ratifies treaties. He informs the Chamber of it as soon as the interest and security of the State permit. The treaties which engage the finances of the State, the commercial treaties and in general the treaties which cannot be denounced at the end of each year, are only final after having been voted by the Chamber.

Article 52 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The President of the Republic negotiates and ratifies treaties. He informs the Chamber of it as soon as the interest and security of the State permit. The treaties which engage the finances of the State, the commercial treaties and in general the treaties which cannot be denounced at the end of each year, are only final after having been voted by the Chamber.

Article 53

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

The President of the Republic presides over the Council of Ministers when he so wishes without taking part in the vote. The President of the Republic appoints the designated Head of Government, after consultation with the President of the Chamber of Deputies, on the basis of imperative parliamentary consultations of which he officially informs him of the results. He alone promulgates the decree appointing the President of the Council of Ministers. He promulgates, in agreement with the President of the Council of Ministers, the decree of formation of the Government, and those accepting the resignation of ministers or their dismissal. He alone promulgates the decrees accepting the resignation of the Government or considering it to have resigned. It transmits to the Chamber of Deputies the bills submitted to it by the Council of Ministers. It accredits ambassadors and accepts their accreditation. He presides over official solemnities and awards state decorations by decree. He grants grace by decree. Amnesty can only be granted by law. He sends messages to the Chamber of Deputies if necessary. He submits any urgent matter to the Council of Ministers, which is off the agenda. He summons, in agreement with the Head of Government, the Council of Ministers on an exceptional basis whenever it deems necessary.

Article 53 (old):

The President of the Republic appoints and dismisses ministers from among whom he designates a president of the Council of Ministers; he appoints some of the senators in accordance with article 22; he appoints to all posts for which the method of appointment will not be otherwise determined by law; he presides over national solemnities.

Article 53 as amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The President of the Republic appoints and dismisses ministers from among whom he designates a president of the Council of Ministers; he appoints some of the deputies in accordance with article 24; he appoints to all posts for which the method of appointment will not be otherwise determined by law; he presides over national solemnities.

Article 53 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The President of the Republic appoints and dismisses ministers from among whom he designates a president of the Council of Ministers; he appoints to all posts for which the method of appointment will not be otherwise determined by law; he presides over national solemnities.

Article 54

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The acts of the President of the Republic must be countersigned by the Head of Government and by the Minister (s) concerned with the exception of the decree appointing the Head of Government and the one accepting the resignation of the Government or considering the latter as having resigned. As for the decree promulgating a law, it is countersigned by the Head of Government.

Article 54 (old):

Each of the acts of the President of the Republic must be countersigned by the minister or ministers concerned. An exception is made for the appointment and dismissal of ministers.

Article 55

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by the constitutional law of 8/5/1929 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

It is up to the President of the Republic, in the cases listed in Articles 65 and 77 of this Constitution, to request the Council of Ministers to dissolve the Chamber of Deputies before the legal expiry of his mandate. If the Council of Ministers decides following this on the dissolution of the Chamber, the President of the Republic promulgates the decree of dissolution. In this case, the electoral colleges meet in accordance with article 25 of the Constitution and the new Chamber is convened within fifteen days following the proclamation of the results of the elections.

The Bureau of the House continues to deal with current business until the election of the new House.

In the event that the elections do not take place within the time limit set in article 25 of the Constitution, the decree of dissolution is considered null and void and the Chamber of Deputies continues to exercise its powers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. .

Article 55 (old):

The President of the Republic may, by reasoned decree taken in the Council of Ministers, and on the assent of the Senate expressed by a majority of three quarters of the members composing this Assembly, dissolve the Chamber of Deputies, before the legal expiration of its mandate. The reasons for which the President of the Republic can dissolve the Chamber are:

The refusal of the Chamber to meet in ordinary or extraordinary session notwithstanding two convocations made successively by the Head of State. The rejection of the budget with the intention of paralyzing government action. Making decisions that might raise the country against the mandate or the constitution. In this case, the electoral colleges are assembled as provided for in article 30 and the new Chamber is convened within ten days of the proclamation of the results of the elections. A second dissolution cannot take place for the same reason as the first.

Article 55 as amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

The President of the Republic may, by reasoned decree, taken on the assent of the Council of Ministers, dissolve the Chamber of Deputies, before the legal expiry of his mandate. The reasons for which the President of the Republic can dissolve the Chamber of Deputies are:

The refusal of the Chamber to meet in ordinary or extraordinary session notwithstanding two convocations made successively by the Head of State. The wholesale rejection of the budget with the intention of paralyzing government action. Making decisions that might turn the country against the mandate. In this case, the electoral colleges are assembled as provided for in article 30 and the new Chamber is convened within fifteen days following the proclamation of the results of the elections.

Article 55 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The President of the Republic may, by reasoned decree, taken on the assent of the Council of Ministers, dissolve the Chamber of Deputies before the legal expiry of his mandate. In this case, the electoral colleges are assembled as provided for in article 25 and the new Chamber is convened within fifteen days following the proclamation of the results of the elections.

Article 56

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

The President of the Republic promulgates the laws in the month which follows the transmission to the Government of the law definitively adopted and requests its publication. As for the laws whose promulgation has been declared urgent by a vote of the Chamber, he must promulgate them within five days and request their publication.

He promulgates the decrees and requests their publication. He may ask the Council of Ministers to review any decision taken by the latter, within a period of fifteen days following its transmission to the Presidency of the Republic. If the Council of Ministers upholds the decision taken, or if the period has expired without the decree being promulgated or returned, the decision or the decree will be considered legally enforceable and must be published.

Article 56 (old):

The President of the Republic promulgates the laws in the month which follows the transmission to the Government of the law definitively adopted; he must promulgate within five days the laws the promulgation of which by an express vote of one or the other House has been declared urgent.

Article 56 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The President of the Republic promulgates the laws in the month which follows the transmission to the Government of the law definitively adopted; he must promulgate within five days the laws the promulgation of which by an express vote of the House has been declared urgent.

Article 57

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

Within the time limit set for promulgation, the President of the Republic may, after having informed the Council of Ministers, request only once a new deliberation on the law which cannot be refused to him. When the President exercises this right, he is only bound to promulgate a law if this law has been voted in the Chamber in second deliberation, by the absolute majority of the members legally composing this Assembly.

In the event that the time limit has expired without the law being promulgated or dismissed, it is considered legally enforceable and must be published.

Article 57 (old):

Within the time limit set for promulgation, the President of the Republic may request a new deliberation which cannot be refused. When the President of the Republic uses this right, he is only required to promulgate a law if this law has been voted in the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputies, after the second deliberation, by the absolute majority of the members of the one and the other Assembly; seats vacant by death or resignation are not counted.

Article 57 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

Within the time limit set for promulgation, the President of the Republic may request a new deliberation only once, which may not be refused to him. When the President of the Republic uses this right, he is only required to promulgate a law if this law has been voted in the Chamber in second deliberation, by the absolute majority of the members legally composing this Assembly.

Article 58

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The President of the Republic may, by decree issued on the assent of the Council of Ministers, render enforceable any bill that has been declared urgent by the Government in the transmission decree issued with the assent of the Council of Ministers and on which the Chamber will not have ruled within forty days of its inclusion on the agenda of a plenary session and its reading during that session.

Article 58 (old):

When the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate disagree on a law, the President of the Republic can decide that the Chambers will meet in plenary assembly to deliberate on this law. If the law is voted by absolute majority by the Plenary Assembly voting by head, it is considered adopted and the President of the Republic promulgates it.

Article 58 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The President of the Republic can make enforceable by decree taken on the assent of the Council of Ministers, any project which has been declared, beforehand, urgent by the Government by the transmission decree taken on the assent of the Council of Ministers and on which the Chamber will not have decided within the forty days which will follow its communication to the Assembly.

Article 59

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The President of the Republic may adjourn the Chamber for a period not exceeding one month. He cannot do it twice in the same session.

Article 60

(Modified by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

The President of the Republic is only responsible for the acts of his office in the event of violation of the Constitution or high treason. Its responsibility for common law offenses is subject to ordinary laws. For these offenses, as for the violation of the Constitution and for high treason, he can only be indicted by the Chamber of Deputies, deciding by a two-thirds majority of the members of the entire Assembly; he is judged by the High Court provided for in article 80. The public prosecution at the High Court is exercised by a magistrate appointed by the highest jurisdiction, all chambers combined.

Article 59 (old):

The President of the Republic may adjourn the Chambers for a period not exceeding one month. He cannot do it twice in the same session.

Article 60 (old):

The President of the Republic is only responsible for the acts of his office in the event of violation of the Constitution or high treason; its responsibility for common law offenses is subject to ordinary laws. For these offenses as for the violation of the Constitution and for high treason, he can only be indicted by the Chamber of Deputies deciding by a majority of three quarters of the members of the entire Assembly; he can only be tried by the High Court provided for in article 80. The public ministry at the High Court is exercised by two magistrates appointed each year by the Court of Cassation in the General Assembly.

Article 61

The President of the Republic impeached is suspended from his functions and the Presidency is vacant until the High Court decides.

Article 62

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

In the event of the vacancy of the Presidency of the Republic for any reason whatsoever, the powers of the President of the Republic are exercised on an interim basis by the Council of Ministers.

Article 62 (old):

In the event of the vacancy of the Presidency of the Republic, for any reason whatsoever, the executive power is exercised, on an interim basis, by the Council of Ministers.

Article 63

The endowment of the President of the Republic is determined by law. It cannot, during the presidency of the President, be reduced or increased.

Second: The President of the Council of Ministers

Article 64

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The President of the Council of Ministers is the Head of Government. He represents him and speaks on his behalf. He is considered responsible for the execution of the general policy drawn up by the Council of Ministers. It exercises the following prerogatives:

1) He presides over the Council of Ministers, and is ex officio Vice-President of the Superior Council of Defense.

2) He carries out parliamentary consultations with a view to forming the Government of which he countersigns with the President of the Republic the decree forming the government. Within thirty days of the publication of this decree, the Government must present to the Chamber of Deputies its ministerial declaration with a view to obtaining confidence. The Government can only exercise its prerogatives before obtaining the confidence, neither after its resignation nor after having been considered as having resigned, except in the narrow sense of the day-to-day business.

3) It sets out the general policy of the Government before the Chamber of Deputies.

4) He countersigns with the President of the Republic all decrees except the one designating him Head of Government as well as the decree accepting the resignation of the Government or considering it to have resigned.

5) He signs the decree of convocation at the opening of an extraordinary session, the decrees promulgating the laws or sending them back for second reading.

6) He invites the Council of Ministers to meet and establishes its agenda. He informs the President of the Republic in advance of the subjects appearing therein as well as of the urgent subjects to be discussed.

7) It follows the activities of administrations and public establishments, ensures coordination between the ministers and gives general directives in order to guarantee the smooth running of the work.

8) He holds working meetings with the parties concerned in the State in the presence of the competent minister.

Third: The Council of Ministers

Article 65

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

Article 64 (old):

The ministers have the superior direction of all the state services which come under their respective departments. They ensure, each as far as it is concerned, the application of laws and regulations.

Executive power is vested in the Council of Ministers which constitutes the power to which the armed forces are subject. It exercises, in particular, the following prerogatives:

1) It establishes the general policy of the State in all fields, draws up draft laws and regulatory decrees and takes the decisions necessary for their implementation.

2) It ensures the execution of laws and regulations, and supervises the activities of all state bodies without exception: civil, military and security administrations and establishments.

3) He appoints State officials and terminates their services. He accepts their resignation in accordance with the law.

4) He dissolves at the request of the President of the Republic the Chamber of Deputies if the latter, without reason of force majeure, abstains from meeting during an entire ordinary session or throughout two successive extraordinary sessions whose duration of each is not less than one month, or in the event of rejection of the budget as a whole with the aim of paralyzing the action of the Government. This right cannot be exercised a second time for the same reasons which led to the dissolution of the Chamber the first time.

5) The Council of Ministers meets periodically in its own seat. The President of the Republic chairs the meetings when he attends. The legal quorum for its meetings is two thirds of its members. Decisions are taken by consensus, or if this proves impossible, by vote, and decisions are then taken by a majority of those present. As for the fundamental questions, they require the approval of two thirds of the members of the Government as the number has been fixed in the decree of formation. The following questions are considered fundamental:

The revision of the Constitution, the proclamation of the state of emergency and its lifting, war and peace, general mobilization, international agreements and treaties, the general budget of the State, Global development programs and long term, the appointment of civil servants of the first category or equivalent, the revision of administrative districts, the dissolution of the Chamber of Deputies, the electoral law, the law on nationality, laws concerning personal status and the dismissal of ministers.

Article 66

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

No one can be a minister if he is not Lebanese, and if he does not meet the conditions required to be eligible for the Chamber of Deputies.

The ministers are in charge of the state services which come under their respective departments. They ensure, each as far as it is concerned, the application of laws and regulations.

The ministers are jointly responsible before the Chamber of Deputies for the general policy of the Government and individually for their personal acts.

Article 65 (old):

No one can be a minister if he is not Lebanese.

Article 66 (old):

Ministers are individually responsible for their actions before the Chambers. The government’s overall program is prepared and presented to the Chambers by the President of the Council or by a minister acting on his behalf.

Article 66 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The ministers are jointly responsible before the Chamber for the general policy of the Government and individually for their personal acts. The government’s overall program is prepared and presented to the Chamber by the President of the Council or by a minister acting on his behalf.

Article 67

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

Ministers have free access to the House and must be heard when they request it. They may be assisted by one or more officials from their department.

Article 68

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

When, in accordance with article 37, the Chamber declares that it no longer has confidence in a minister, that minister is bound to resign.

Article 69

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, repealed by the constitutional law of 8/5/1929 and instituted by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

1) The Government is considered to have resigned in the following cases:

If the Head of Government resigns. If it loses more than a third of the number of its members as fixed in the training decree. In the event of the death of the Head of Government. At the beginning of the mandate of the President of the Republic. At the start of the term of the Chamber of Deputies When the Chamber of Deputies withdraws its confidence on its own initiative or following a question of confidence.

2) The dismissal of a minister takes place by decree taken by the President of the Republic and the Head of Government after the approval of two thirds of the members of the Government.

3) When the Government resigns or is considered to have resigned, the Chamber of Deputies automatically becomes an extraordinary session until a new government is formed and confidence is obtained.

Article 67 (old):

Ministers have free access to both Chambers and must be heard when they request it. They may be assisted by one or more officials from their department.

Article 68 (old):

When, in accordance with Article 37, one of the Chambers declares that it no longer has confidence in a Minister, that Minister is required to resign.

Article 69 (old):

A vote having the effect of depriving a minister of the confidence of one of the Chambers can only take place if at least three quarters of the members of that assembly are present. If the Minister himself asks the question of confidence, the ordinary quorum suffices.

Article 69 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 8/5/1929:

A vote, having the effect of withdrawing confidence in the Ministry or in one of the ministers, can only take place if at least two-thirds of the members of the assembly are present. If the Ministry or a Minister himself asks the question of confidence, the ordinary quorum will suffice.

Article 70

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The Chamber of Deputies has the right to indict the President of the Council of Ministers and the ministers for high treason or for serious breach of the duties of their office. The impeachment can only be decided by a two-thirds majority of the members of the entire Assembly. A special law will determine the civil liability of the President of the Council of Ministers and of the ministers.

Article 71

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The President of the Council of Ministers and the minister indicted are tried by the High Court.

Article 72

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The President of the Council of Ministers or the Minister abandons his office as soon as he is indicted, and his resignation does not prevent the proceedings from being initiated or continued.

TITLE III

ELECTION OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

Article 73

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927, by the constitutional law of 22/5/1948 and by the constitutional law of 24/4/1976)

At least one month and at most two months before the expiration of the powers of the President of the Republic, the Chamber meets when convened by its President for the election of the new President. In the absence of a convocation, this meeting will take place as of right on the tenth day before the end of the presidential magistracy.

Article 70 (old):

The Chamber of Deputies has the right to indict ministers for high treason or for serious breach of the duties of their office. The impeachment can only be decided by a two-thirds majority of the members of the entire Assembly. A special law will determine the civil liability of ministers.

Article 71 (old):

The indicted minister is tried by the High Court.

Article 72 (old):

The minister abandons his office as soon as he is indicted. The resignation of the Minister does not prevent the proceedings from being initiated or continued.

Article 73 (old):

At least one month and at most two months before the expiration of the powers of the President of the Republic, the Chambers must meet in congress, on the convocation of the President of the Senate for the election of the new President. In the absence of a convocation, this meeting will take place as of right on the tenth day before the end of the presidential office.

Article 73 amended by the constitutional law of 22/5/1948 tending to the re-election of the President of the Republic (Cheikh Béchara El Khoury) for a second time:

Contrary to the provisions of article 73 of the Constitution and provisionally, the Chamber of Deputies meets following the convocation of its President with a view to electing the President of the Republic during the month following the publication. of this constitutional law. The term of the elected President begins at the expiration of that of the current President.

Article 73 amended by the constitutional law of 24/4/1976 tending to approximate the date of the election of the President of the Republic (Elias Sarkis):

At least one month before the expiration of the mandate of the President of the Republic and at most six months, the Chamber meets, following a convocation by its President, with a view to electing the new President. If the Chamber is not convened for this purpose, it meets as of right on the tenth day preceding the end of the President’s mandate. The effect of this modification expires on 23/9/1976.

Article 74

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

In the event of the vacancy of the Presidency by death, resignation or for any other cause, the Assembly meets immediately and as of right to elect a new President. If at the moment when the vacancy occurs the Chamber is dissolved, the electoral colleges are convened without delay, and as soon as the elections are made, the Chamber meets as of right.

Article 75

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The Chamber assembled to elect the President of the Republic constitutes an electoral college and not a deliberative assembly. It must proceed only, without delay or debate, to the election of the Head of State.

REVISION OF THE CONSTITUTION

Article 76

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The Constitution can be revised on the initiative of the President of the Republic. In this case, the Government will refer to the Assembly a draft constitutional law.

Article 77

Article 74 (old):

In the event of vacancy of the presidency by death, resignation or for any other cause, the two Assemblies meet immediately and as of right to elect a new President. If at the moment when the vacancy occurs the Chamber is dissolved, the electoral colleges are convened without delay, and as soon as the elections are made, the Chambers meet as of right.

Article 75 (old):

The congress assembled to elect the President of the Republic constitutes an electoral college and not a deliberative assembly. It must proceed only, without delay or debate, to the election of the Head of State.

Article 76 (old):

The Chambers may spontaneously or on the proposal of the President of the Republic, by separate deliberation taken in each of them, by an absolute majority of two-thirds of the entire Assembly, decide that it is necessary to revise the Constitution. The Articles and questions covered by the request for review must be exhaustively listed and specified.

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The Constitution can also be revised on the initiative of the Chamber of Deputies. This revision takes place as follows:

The Chamber of Deputies may, during an ordinary session and on the proposal of at least ten of its members, issue, by a two-thirds majority of the members who legally compose it, a proposal for the revision of the constitution. The articles and questions referred to in the proposal must be clearly specified and listed.

The President of the Chamber transmits the proposal to the Government, asking it to establish a constitutional bill.

If the Government approves the proposal of the Chamber of Deputies by a two-thirds majority, it must prepare the draft revision and refer it to the Chamber within four months; if the Government does not agree with the House, it returns the resolution to it for further deliberation. If the Chamber maintains its proposal by a majority of three quarters of the members legally composing it, it is open to the President of the Republic, either to acquiesce to the desire of the Chamber, or to ask the Council of Ministers to dissolve it, and to terminate it. proceed to new elections within three months.

If the new Chamber insists on the necessity of the revision, the Government is obliged to acquiesce and to present the draft of revision within four months.

Article 77 (old):

When the Chambers have agreed on the matters to be revised, they meet in congress to deliberate on the proposed modifications. To be valid, the deliberations must have been taken by a majority of 31 votes.

Article 77 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The Constitution can also be revised on the initiative of the Chamber of Deputies. This right is exercised as follows: The Chamber may, during an ordinary session and on the proposal of at least ten of its members, issue, by a majority of two-thirds of the members who legally compose it, the wish that the Constitution be revised. The articles and questions referred to in the vow must be exhaustively listed and specified. The President of the Chamber transmits the wish to the Government by asking it to establish a constitutional bill. If the Government approves the wish of the Assembly, it must prepare the related bill and refer it to the Assembly within four months; if the Government does not agree with the Assembly, it returns the wish expressed by it to it so that it can deliberate again. If the Assembly maintains its wish by a majority of three quarters of the members legally composing it, it is open to the President of the Republic either to acquiesce to the desire of the Assembly, or to issue a decree of dissolution, and to proceed with new elections within three months. If the new Assembly insists on the necessity of the revision, the Government is obliged to acquiesce to the wish of the Assembly and to present the bill within the period of four months.

FUNCTIONING OF THE ASSEMBLY

Article 78

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The Chamber seized of a constitutional bill, must, until the final vote, only deal with the revision. It can deliberate and vote only on the articles and questions exhaustively listed and specified in the project which has been sent to it.

Article 78 (old):

The President of the Senate presides over the Congress; the Senate office acts as the Congress office.

Article 79

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

The Chamber of Deputies seized of a draft constitutional law can validly deliberate and vote on it only when a majority of two thirds of the members who legally compose it is met and the vote must take place by the same majority.

The President of the Republic is required to promulgate the constitutional law under the same conditions and forms of promulgation and publication of ordinary laws. He may within the time limit set for promulgation ask the Chamber of Deputies, after having informed the Council of Ministers, for a new deliberation on the subject of the project and the vote must also take place by a two-thirds majority.

Article 79 (old):

The Congress can only be validly constituted when the absolute majority of the members of each Chamber is met. Resolutions are taken by an absolute majority of votes, except for the exception provided for in Articles 49 and 77.

Article 79 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The Chamber of Deputies seized of a draft constitutional law can validly deliberate and vote only when the majority of two thirds of the members who legally compose it is met. Decisions are taken by a two-thirds majority of the members who legally make up the Assembly.

The President of the Republic is required to promulgate constitutional law under the same conditions and forms as ordinary law. He may, within the time limit set for promulgation, request a new deliberation. It will also be done by a two-thirds majority.

TITLE IV: MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS A. HAUTE-COURT

Article 80

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The High Court, whose mission is to judge Presidents and Ministers, is made up of seven deputies elected by the Chamber of Deputies and eight of the highest Lebanese magistrates taken by hierarchical order or, at equal rank, by order of seniority. They meet under the chairmanship of the highest ranking magistrate. Sentencing judgments from the High Court are passed by a majority of ten votes. A special law will determine the procedure to be followed before this Court.

Article 80 (old):

The High Court is made up of 7 senators elected by the Senate and the 8 highest Lebanese magistrates, taken by hierarchical order or, at equal rank, by order of seniority under the chairmanship of the highest ranking magistrate. Sentencing judgments from the High Court are passed by a majority of ten votes. A law will determine the procedure to be followed before this Court.

Article 80 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

The High Court is made up of 7 deputies elected by the Chamber of Deputies and the 8 highest Lebanese magistrates, taken by hierarchical order or, at equal rank, by order of seniority, under the chairmanship of the highest ranking magistrate. Sentencing judgments from the High Court are passed by a majority of ten votes. A law will determine the procedure to be followed before this Court.

NB: Law no. 13 of 18/8/1990 instituted the procedure to be followed before the High Court.

FINANCE

Article 81

(Modified by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

Taxes are established for the common good. Taxes can only be levied in the Lebanese Republic in accordance with a uniform law applying to the whole territory without exception.

Article 82

No tax can be changed or abolished except by virtue of a law.

Article 83

Each year, at the beginning of the October session, the Government submits to the Chamber of Deputies, for examination and approval, the general budget of State revenue and expenditure for the following year. The budget is voted on article by article.

Article 84

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The House may not, during the discussion of the budget and bills providing for additional or extraordinary appropriations, increase the appropriations proposed in the draft budget or in the aforementioned projects, either by amendment or by way of independent proposals. But, this discussion over, the Assembly can vote on laws involving new expenditure.

Article 85

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927 by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947 and by the constitutional law of 21/9/1990)

No extraordinary credit can be opened except by a special law.

Nevertheless, when unforeseen circumstances make urgent expenditure necessary, the President of the Republic may, by decree taken on the assent of the Council of Ministers, open extraordinary or additional appropriations, or carry out all transfers of appropriations. These appropriations cannot exceed a maximum amount fixed in the budget.

The measures thus enacted are subject to ratification by the Chamber at the first session which follows.

Article 81 (old):

Taxes are established for the common good. Taxes can only be levied in Greater Lebanon in accordance with a uniform law applying to the entire territory without exception. A special law will unify the existing taxes between all the inhabitants of the territory of Greater Lebanon.

Article 84 (old):

Any proposed law entailing a new expenditure, any creation or increase in expenditure in the budget or the reserve fund and any elimination or reduction of an appropriation already entered in the budget for the current financial year, can only be adopted by the absolute majority of the composing members, each of the two Chambers.

Article 85 (old):

No extraordinary or additional credit can be opened except by a special law. If in the interval between sessions the Government considers it necessary to open extraordinary or additional funds, it must immediately convene the Chambers.

Article 85 amended by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927:

No extraordinary credit can be opened except by a special law. Nevertheless, when unforeseen circumstances make urgent expenditure necessary, the President of the Republic may, by decree taken on the assent of the Council of Ministers, open extraordinary or additional appropriations, or carry out all transfers of appropriations. These credits cannot exceed 1500 pounds per article. The measures thus enacted are subject to ratification by the Chamber at the first session which follows.

Article 85 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

No extraordinary credit can be opened except by a special law. Nevertheless, when unforeseen circumstances make urgent expenditure necessary, the President of the Republic may, by decree taken on the assent of the Council of Ministers, open extraordinary or additional appropriations, or carry out all transfers of appropriations. These credits cannot exceed 1500 pounds per article. The measures thus enacted must be submitted to the House for ratification at the first session which follows.

Article 86

(Modified by the constitutional law of 10/17/1927 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

If the Chamber of Deputies has not definitively ruled on the draft budget before the expiration of the session devoted to the examination of the budget, the President of the Republic in agreement with the Head of Government will convene the Chamber to an extraordinary session expiring at the end of January to continue the discussion of the budget. If, at the end of this extraordinary session, a final decision on the budget has not been taken, the Council of Ministers may take a decision on the basis of which the President of the Republic will issue a decree, making the draft budget enforceable and applicable, in the form in which it was presented to the House. The Council of Ministers can only exercise this right if the draft budget has been presented to the Chamber at least fifteen days before the start of the session.

During the said extraordinary session, taxes, contributions, duties, duties and other receipts will continue to be collected as before. The expenditure for the month of January is committed on the basis of the provisional twelfth of the previous financial year, increased by additional permanent appropriations and reduced by permanent appropriations withdrawn.

Article 86 (old):

If the Chambers have not voted on the budget for a fiscal year before the opening of that fiscal year, taxes, contributions, duties, duties and other revenue continue to be collected as before and expenditure is incurred monthly on the basis of the provisional twelfth of the previous financial year, increased by additional and additional permanent appropriations and reduced by permanent reductions, until the promulgation of the new budget.

Article 86 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

If the Chamber of Deputies has not definitively ruled on the draft Budget before the expiry of the session devoted to the examination of the Budget, the President of the Republic will convene the Assembly to an extraordinary session expiring at the end of January to continue the Budget discussion; if at the end of this extraordinary session, a final decision on the Budget has not been taken, the President of the Republic may by decree taken on the assent of the Council of Ministers make the draft Budget enforceable in the form in which he been presented to the House. The President will only be able to exercise this right if the draft Budget has been presented to the House at least 15 days before the start of the session. During the said extraordinary session, taxes, contributions, duties, duties and other receipts continue to be collected as before. The expenditure for the month of January is committed on the basis of the provisional twelfth of the previous financial year, increased by additional and additional permanent appropriations and reduced by permanent reductions.

Article 87

(Modified by the constitutional law of 17/10/1927)

The final financial administration account for the closed financial year must be submitted to the Chamber and approved before the promulgation of the budget for the second financial year after the one to which the account refers. (The Court of Auditors will be created by a special law.)

Article 88

No public loan, no commitment that could burden the Treasury can be contracted except by virtue of a law.

Article 89

No concession, having for object the exploitation of a natural wealth of the country or a public utility service, nor any monopoly can be granted except by virtue of a law and for a limited time.

TITLE V: PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE MANDATORY POWER AND THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS

Article 90

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943)

Article 91

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943)

Article 92

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943)

Article 87 (old):

The final financial administration account for the closed financial year must be submitted to the Chambers and approved before the promulgation of the budget for the second financial year after the one to which the account refers. (The Court of Auditors will be created by a special law.)

Article 90 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943:

The powers established by this Constitution shall be exercised subject to the rights and duties of the mandatory Power, as they result from Article 22 of the Covenant of the League of Nations and from the Mandate Act.

Article 91 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943:

The State of Greater Lebanon will request, as soon as circumstances permit, its admission to the League of Nations, having recourse to the good offices of the Mandatory Power.

Article 92 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943:

This Constitution affirms the will for peace and good understanding of Greater Lebanon with all countries and particularly the neighboring countries under French Mandate, with which Greater Lebanon intends to maintain, in the most conciliatory and peaceful spirit, dependent on of reciprocity, the most cordial relations.

Article 93

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

Article 94

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943)

TITLE VI: FINAL AND TRANSITIONAL PROVISIONS

Article 95

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943 and by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990)

The Chamber of Deputies elected on an equal basis between Muslims and Christians must take the appropriate steps to ensure the abolition of political confessionalism, following a step-by-step plan. A national committee will be set up and chaired by the President of the Republic, comprising in addition to the President of the Chamber of Deputies and the President of the Council of Ministers, political, intellectual and social figures.

The mission of this committee is to study and propose the means to eliminate confessionalism and to present them to the Chamber of Deputies and to the Council of Ministers as well as to continue the execution of the plan in stages.

During the interim period:

The communities will be fairly represented in the formation of the Government. The rule of denominational representation is abolished. It will be replaced by specialization and competence in the public service, the judiciary, military and security institutions, public establishments and mixed economy, in accordance with the needs of the national agreement, with the exception of the functions of the first category or their equivalent. These functions will be distributed equally between Christians and Muslims without reserving any function for a specific community while respecting the principles of specialization and competence.

Article 93 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947:

This Constitution includes, for Greater Lebanon, the solemn commitment to entrust to the arbitration of the Mandatory Power, the settlement of conflicts which could threaten peace. To this end, Greater Lebanon is ready to sign with its neighbors and all other interested States, the necessary conventions accepting that they include the compulsory arbitration clause for all disputes.

Article 94 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 9/11/1943:

The Lebanese Government will come to an agreement with the Representative of the Mandatory Power to create a Lebanese delegation in Paris, and the posts of Lebanese attachés to the diplomatic and consular representatives of the French Republic in the cities of the Foreign where the number of Lebanese residents justifies this measure. The Lebanese Government will do everything in its power to maintain close contact between Lebanese emigrants and the mother country.

Article 95 (old):

As a transitional measure and in accordance with the provisions of Article 1 of the Charter of the Mandate and with an intention of justice and harmony, the communities will be equitably represented in public offices and in the composition of the ministry without this however being able to harm the good. of State.

Article 95 before its modification by the constitutional law of 9/21/1990:

As a transitional measure and with an intention of justice and harmony, the communities will be equitably represented in public office and in the composition of the ministry without this however being able to harm the good of the State.

Article 96

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

Article 97

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

Article 98

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

Article 99

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

Article 96 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947:

The distribution of senatorial seats between the communities will be made, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 22 and 95, in the following proportion: 5 Maronites, 3 Sunnis, 3 Shiites, 2 Greek-Orthodox, 1 Greek-Catholic, 1 Druze, 1 minority.

Article 97 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947:

The current Representative Council after the vote of this Constitution will function until the expiration of its mandate by taking the name of “Chamber of Deputies”.

Article 98 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947:

In order to make the full application of this Constitution immediately possible, the first Lebanese Senate, composed as provided for in Articles 22 and 96, will be appointed by the High Commissioner of the French Republic for a period only until the end. the year 1928.

Article 99 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947:

The newly constituted Senate will proceed, at the first session following its convocation by the High Commissioner, to the appointment of a president, a vice-president and two secretaries under the conditions provided for in article 44 of this present document. Constitution. The same will be done at each renewal of the meeting. At the first sitting following each renewal of the Chamber of Deputies, the latter will set up its office under the conditions provided for in article 44 above. The offices of the two Chambers appointed under these conditions will remain in function until the following October session.

Article 100

(Repealed by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947)

Article 101

From September 1, 1926, the State of “Greater Lebanon” will bear the name of “Lebanese Republic” without any other change or modification of any kind.

Article 100 before its repeal by the constitutional law of 21/1/1947:

In the month which will follow the constitution of the Senate, the Congress will meet on the convocation of the President of the Senate for the election of the President of the Republic.

Article 102

(Modified by the constitutional law of 9/1/1943)

All legislative provisions contrary to this Constitution are abrogated.

Article 102 (old):

This Constitution is placed under the protection of the French Republic, in its capacity as agent of the League of Nations. All legislative provisions contrary to this Constitution are abrogated.

