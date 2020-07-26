A Hunter Joint Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in flight during a Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) training exercise at Fallon Naval Air Station (NAS), Nevada (NV), during exercise DESERT RESCUE XI. The Hunter is an Israeli multi-role short-range UAV system in service with the US Army (USA). The exercise is a joint service Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) training exercise hosted by the Naval Strike and Warfare Center, designed to simulate downed aircrews, enabling CSAR related missions to experiment with new techniques in realistic scenarios.
Un drone israélien se serait crashé au Sud Liban, annonce l’Armée Israélienne qui précise qu’aucune information confidentielle n’aurait été compromise.
Ce drone était en patrouille au-dessus de la ligne de démarcation entre les 2 pays.
Pour rappel, ces survol de l’espace aérien libanais constituent une violation de la résolution 1701 sensée garantir la souveraineté du Liban.
Cet incident intervient alors que Tel Aviv, soutenue par Washington, souhaiterait faire modifier le mandat de la FINUL stationnée au Sud du Liban, ce que refuse Beyrouth.
