Extrait de la conférence de presse (en anglais)

So, that’s the status with Sudan. There are many, many questions on Lebanon. I’m turning to the Middle East. Emma Graham, CNBC; Lin Noueihed, Bloomberg; Odette Ayoub, Addiyar; and once again, Matthew Lee, all asking questions about Lebanon, what’s the status of IMF negotiations. “The Prime Minister has said he thought talks with the IMF would be wrapped up within a month. Again, can we confirm? We know central banks numbers and government numbers are different, what’s the IMF’s view? What’s the IMF’s view on corruption? In Lebanon it’s said that the IMF is asking to decrease government expenditures, will these costs of reforms fall on the poorest?”

Those are the questions. Let me try and take them. On the status of discussions, I would characterize them as I did last time here, as constructive. They’ve been focused on a better understanding of the government’s reform plan and its implications. We all recognize the challenges facing Lebanon are difficult, they’re complex, and they will require the right diagnostic and the right set of comprehensive reforms, and of course implementation is key. This needs to be underpinned strong government ownership of its economic program, and support for across the political spectrum and civil society.

There was a question about the timeline. I don’t have a timeline for the conclusion of the discussions. We do expect them to be rather lengthy due to the complexity of the issues that I just mentioned.

On the difference in numbers question, between central banks’ numbers, government numbers: we have had several rounds of technical meetings with senior officials in Lebanon, to better understand the estimated losses stemming from the assumed public debt restructuring, exchange rate depreciation and other factors, as presented in the government’s plan, and these discussions, as I said have helped us improve our understanding of many specific technical issues.

Having said this, the preliminary view from Fund’s staff, is that the estimated losses presented in the reform plan, are broadly in the right order of magnitude, given the assumptions presented. Nevertheless, further technical work will be needed ahead to refine these estimates, particularly as specific reforms are implemented.

On the question of corruption, of course this is an issue the IMF is addressing in many countries. In the context of Lebanon, there is significant scope to strengthen the transparency and accountability of economic policies, and public sector entities. And this will be critical, in our view, to restore confidence, and ensure that loss-making sectors are reformed and help strengthen overall economic performance in the year ahead.

Finally, the question about reforms falling on the poor: we are discussing with the authorities how they can implement their economic reform plan in a way, and I want to be clear on this. In a way to ensure that the burden of adjustment does not fall on the poor and middle class, while the proposed fiscal adjustment strategy is successfully implemented.