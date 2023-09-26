Lettre sur les objectifs de M. Menahem Begin (massacre du village Arabe de Deir Yassine)

Texte publié (2 décembre 1948) republié USA – 02-03-2008

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Albert_Einstein_and_others_letter.jpg

Albert Einstein, Hannah Arendt et d’autres personnalités Juives (voir la liste ci-dessous) ont signé cette lettre au sujet de Begin et d’Israël publiée dans le New-York Times le 2 décembre 1948

Avant que des dommages irréparables soient faits par des contributions financières, des manifestations publiques en soutien à Begin et avant de donner l’impression en Palestine qu’une grande partie de l’Amérique soutient des éléments fascistes en Israël, le public américain doit être informé sur le passé et les objectifs de M. Begin et de son mouvement.

Aujourd’hui ils parlent de liberté, de démocratie et d’anti-impérialisme, alors que jusqu’à récemment ils ont prêché ouvertement la doctrine de l’Etat Fasciste.

A l’éditeur du New-York Times. – New York, 2 Dec. 1948

Parmi les phénomènes politiques les plus inquiétants de notre époque, il y a dans l’état nouvellement créé d’Israël l’apparition du « Parti de la Liberté » (Tnuat Haherut), un parti politique étroitement apparenté dans son organisation, ses méthodes, sa philosophie politique et son appel social aux partis Nazi et fascistes.

Il a été formé par les membres et partisans de l’ancien Irgun Zvai Leumi, une organisation terroriste d’Extrême-Droite et nationaliste en Palestine.

La visite actuelle de Menahem Begin, le chef de ce parti, aux Etats-Unis est évidemment calculée pour donner l’impression d’un soutien américain à son parti lors des prochaines élections israéliennes, et pour cimenter les liens politiques avec les éléments Sionistes conservateurs aux Etats-Unis.

Plusieurs Américains de réputation nationale ont prêté leurs noms pour accueillir sa visite.

Il est inconcevable que ceux qui s’opposent au fascisme dans le monde entier, si correctement informés quant au passé et aux perspectives politiques de M. Begin, puissent ajouter leurs noms et soutenir le mouvement qu’il représente.

Avant que des dommages irréparables soient faits par des contributions financières, des manifestations publiques en soutien à Begin et avant de donner l’impression en Palestine qu’une grande partie de l’Amérique soutient des éléments fascistes en Israël, le public américain doit être informé sur le passé et les objectifs de M. Begin et de son mouvement.

Les déclarations publiques du parti de Begin ne montrent rien quant à leur caractère réel. Aujourd’hui ils parlent de liberté, de démocratie et d’anti-impérialisme, alors que jusqu’à récemment ils ont prêché ouvertement la doctrine de l’Etat Fasciste.

C’est dans ses actions que le parti terroriste trahit son véritable caractère ; de ses actions passées nous pouvons juger ce qu’il pourrait faire à l’avenir.

Attaque d’un village Arabe

Un exemple choquant fût leur comportement dans le village Arabe de Deir Yassine.

Ce village, à l’écart des routes principales et entouré par des terres Juives, n’avait pas pris part à la guerre, et avait même combattu des bandes Arabes qui voulaient utiliser comme base le village.

(New-York Times), Le 9 avril 1948, des bandes de terroristes ont attaqué ce village paisible, qui n’était pas un objectif militaire dans le combat, ont tué la plupart de ses habitants – 240 hommes, femmes et enfants – et ont maintenu quelques uns en vie pour les faire défiler comme captifs dans les rues de Jérusalem.

La majeure partie de la communauté juive a été horrifiée par cet acte, et l’Agence Juive a envoyé un télégramme d’excuses au Roi Abdallah de Transjordanie.

Mais les terroristes, loin d’avoir honte de leurs actes, étaient fiers de ce massacre, l’ont largement annoncé et ont invité tous les correspondants étrangers présents dans le pays à venir voir les tas de cadavres et les dégâts causés à Deir Yassin.

L’incident de Deir Yassin illustre le caractère et les actions du Parti de la Liberté. Au sein de la communauté juive, ils ont prêché un mélange d’ultra-nationalisme, de mysticisme religieux, et de supériorité raciale.

Comme d’autres partis Fascistes, ils ont été utilisés pour casser les grèves, et ont eux-mêmes encouragé la destruction des syndicats libres. Dans leur convention, ils ont proposé les syndicats de corporation sur le modèle fasciste italien.

Lors des dernières années de violences sporadiques anti britanniques, l’IZL et le groupe Stern ont inauguré le règne de la terreur parmi la communauté juive de Palestine.

Des professeurs ont été battus pour s’être exprimés contre eux, des adultes ont été abattus pour ne pas avoir laissé leurs enfants les rejoindre.

Par des méthodes de gangsters, des tabassages, des bris de fenêtres et des vols largement répandus, les terroristes ont intimidé la population et ont exigé un lourd tribut.

Les hommes du Parti de la Liberté n’ont pas pris part dans les accomplissements constructifs en Palestine.

Ils n’ont repris aucune terre, n’ont construit aucune colonie, et ont seulement amoindri l’activité de la Défense Juive.

Leurs efforts dans l’immigration très publicisés étaient minutieux, et consacrés principalement à faire venir des compatriotes fascistes.

Contradictions

Les contradictions entre les affirmations « en or » faites actuellement par Begin et son Parti, et les rapports de leur performance passée en Palestine donnent l’impression d’un parti politique peu ordinaire.

C’est le timbre indubitable d’un parti fasciste pour qui le terrorisme (contre les Juifs, les Arabes, ainsi que les Britanniques), et les fausses déclarations sont des moyens, et un « Etat Leader » est l’objectif.

À la lumière des observations précédentes, il est impératif que la vérité au sujet de M. Begin et de son mouvement soit connue dans ce pays.

Il est encore plus tragique que la haute direction du Sionisme américain ait refusé de faire campagne contre les efforts de Begin, ou même d’exposer à ses propres éléments les dangers pour Israël que représente le soutien à Begin.

Les soussignés prennent donc ces moyens pour présenter publiquement quelques faits frappants au sujet de Begin et de son parti ; et pour recommander à tous ceux qui sont concernés de ne pas soutenir cette dernière manifestation du fascisme.

ISIDORE ABRAMOWITZ,

HANNAH ARENDT,

ABRAHAM BRICK,

RABBI JESSURUN CARDOZO,

ALBERT EINSTEIN,

HERMAN EISEN, M.D.,

HAYIM FINEMAN, M. GALLEN, M.D.,

H.H. HARRIS,

ZELIG S. HARRIS,

SIDNEY HOOK,

FRED KARUSH,

BRURIA KAUFMAN,

IRMA L. LINDHEIM,

NACHMAN MAISEL,

SEYMOUR MELMAN,

MYER D. MENDELSON, M.D.,

HARRY M. OSLINSKY,

SAMUEL PITLICK,

FRITZ ROHRLICH,

LOUIS P. ROCKER,

RUTH SAGIS,

ITZHAK SANKOWSKY,

I.J. SHOENBERG,

SAMUEL SHUMAN,

M. SINGER,

IRMA WOLFE,

STEFAN WOLFE.

New York, Dec. 2, 1948

New Palestine Party. Visit of Menachen Begin and Aims of Political Movement Discussed. A letter to The New York Times, published in the « Books » section (Page 12) of Saturday December 4, 1948

by Albert Einstein, Hannah Arendt, Sidney Hook, et.al.

Source: Text from original microfilm

TO THE EDITORS OF NEW YORK TIMES:

Among the most disturbing political phenomena of our times is the emergence in the newly created state of Israel of the « Freedom Party » (Tnuat Haherut), a political party closely akin in its organization, methods, political philosophy and social appeal to the Nazi and Fascist parties. It was formed out of the membership and following of the former Irgun Zvai Leumi, a terrorist, right-wing, chauvinist organization in Palestine.

The current visit of Menachem Begin, leader of this party, to the United States is obviously calculated to give the impression of American support for his party in the coming Israeli elections, and to cement political ties with conservative Zionist elements in the United States. Several Americans of national repute have lent their names to welcome his visit. It is inconceivable that those who oppose fascism throughout the world, if correctly informed as to Mr. Begin’s political record and perspectives, could add their names and support to the movement he represents.

Before irreparable damage is done by way of financial contributions, public manifestations in Begin’s behalf, and the creation in Palestine of the impression that a large segment of America supports Fascist elements in Israel, the American public must be informed as to the record and objectives of Mr. Begin and his movement.

The public avowals of Begin’s party are no guide whatever to its actual character. Today they speak of freedom, democracy and anti-imperialism, whereas until recently they openly preached the doctrine of the Fascist state. It is in its actions that the terrorist party betrays its real character; from its past actions we can judge what it may be expected to do in the future.

Attack on Arab Village

A shocking example was their behavior in the Arab village of Deir Yassin. This village, off the main roads and surrounded by Jewish lands, had taken no part in the war, and had even fought off Arab bands who wanted to use the village as their base. On April 9 (THE NEW YORK TIMES), terrorist bands attacked this peaceful village, which was not a military objective in the fighting, killed most of its inhabitants (240 men, women, and children) and kept a few of them alive to parade as captives through the streets of Jerusalem. Most of the Jewish community was horrified at the deed, and the Jewish Agency sent a telegram of apology to King Abdullah of Trans-Jordan. But the terrorists, far from being ashamed of their act, were proud of this massacre, publicized it widely, and invited all the foreign correspondents present in the country to view the heaped corpses and the general havoc at Deir Yassin.

The Deir Yassin incident exemplifies the character and actions of the Freedom Party.

Within the Jewish community they have preached an admixture of ultranationalism, religious mysticism, and racial superiority. Like other Fascist parties they have been used to break strikes, and have themselves pressed for the destruction of free trade unions. In their stead they have proposed corporate unions on the Italian Fascist model.

During the last years of sporadic anti-British violence, the IZL and Stern groups inaugurated a reign of terror in the Palestine Jewish community. Teachers were beaten up for speaking against them, adults were shot for not letting their children join them. By gangster methods, beatings, window-smashing, and wide-spread robberies, the terrorists intimidated the population and exacted a heavy tribute.

The people of the Freedom Party have had no part in the constructive achievements in Palestine. They have reclaimed no land, built no settlements, and only detracted from the Jewish defense activity. Their much-publicized immigration endeavors were minute, and devoted mainly to bringing in Fascist compatriots.

Discrepancies Seen

The discrepancies between the bold claims now being made by Begin and his party, and their record of past performance in Palestine bear the imprint of no ordinary political party. This is the unmistakable stamp of a Fascist party for whom terrorism (against Jews, Arabs, and British alike), and misrepresentation are means, and a « Leader State » is the goal.

In the light of the foregoing considerations, it is imperative that the truth about Mr. Begin and his movement be made known in this country. It is all the more tragic that the top leadership of American Zionism has refused to campaign against Begin’s efforts, or even to expose to its own constituents the dangers to Israel from support to Begin.

The undersigned therefore take this means of publicly presenting a few salient facts concerning Begin and his party; and of urging all concerned not to support this latest manifestation of fascism.

ISIDORE ABRAMOWITZ,

HANNAH ARENDT,

ABRAHAM BRICK,

RABBI JESSURUN CARDOZO,

ALBERT EINSTEIN,

HERMAN EISEN, M.D.,

HAYIM FINEMAN, M. GALLEN, M.D.,

H.H. HARRIS,

ZELIG S. HARRIS,

SIDNEY HOOK,

FRED KARUSH,

BRURIA KAUFMAN,

IRMA L. LINDHEIM,

NACHMAN MAISEL,

SEYMOUR MELMAN,

MYER D. MENDELSON, M.D.,

HARRY M. OSLINSKY,

SAMUEL PITLICK,

FRITZ ROHRLICH,

LOUIS P. ROCKER,

RUTH SAGIS,

ITZHAK SANKOWSKY,

I.J. SHOENBERG,

SAMUEL SHUMAN,

M. SINGER,

IRMA WOLFE,

STEFAN WOLFE.

New York, Dec. 2, 1948