2 minutes à lire

Located in the Chouf district south of the Lebanese capital, the Barouk Forest, a nature reserve, recognized by UNESCO since 2005, covers an area of 550 square km.

An ecotourism zone, home to 32 species of wild mammals, 200 species of birds, and 500 species of plants, it counts among its most emblematic trees, the famous cedrus libanis or cedar of Lebanon, a copy of which is present in this forest will inspire the symbol of the Lebanese flag.

A reforestation campaign is currently underway, including the planting of new cedar plans in the name of the martyrs of the Lebanese army and the security forces who have fallen in the field of honour.

  • Dossier Cèdres Du Barouk
  • Dossier Cèdres Du Barouk 11
  • Dossier Cèdres Du Barouk 9
  • Dossier Cèdres Du Barouk 7
  • Dossier Cèdres Du Barouk 4
  • Dossier Cèdres Du Barouk 2

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.