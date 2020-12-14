2 minutes à lire

Located in the Chouf district south of the Lebanese capital, the Barouk Forest, a nature reserve, recognized by UNESCO since 2005, covers an area of 550 square km.

An ecotourism zone, home to 32 species of wild mammals, 200 species of birds, and 500 species of plants, it counts among its most emblematic trees, the famous cedrus libanis or cedar of Lebanon, a copy of which is present in this forest will inspire the symbol of the Lebanese flag.

A reforestation campaign is currently underway, including the planting of new cedar plans in the name of the martyrs of the Lebanese army and the security forces who have fallen in the field of honour.











